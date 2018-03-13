Education system fails deaf children through neglect

The essential work of a school — teaching and learning — didn’t happen consistently. Most days we only attended class from 8am to 10.30am. After break finished at 11am, we usually just sat around or played until school finished at 2pm. On the rare occasions that we did have classes after break, they usually lasted only for about a hour.

Most of my classmates — who could not read or write in high school — had been subjected to this form of "education" since their first day of school.

We were also severely limited because we were offered only five subjects: life orientation, maths literacy, English, hospitality and business studies. This limited opportunities for further education significantly, and subjects such as science and maths were not offered despite our interest.

Hoping it would improve my education and opportunities, my mother found a place at a special school in Pretoria for my Grade 11 and 12 years. Again, to my surprise, this school, which appeared to be much better resourced, seemed to equip children less well academically than my Eastern Cape school, where teachers had better sign language skills.

At many special schools, teachers are required to teach both blind and deaf children, who require completely different sets of specialised skills — such as reading braille or using SASL.

I stayed in a hostel for all my years at special schools. In the senior boys’ hostel, we had 70-80 in the same dormitory with hardly any space between the beds. Studying in such conditions, with no desks or personal space, was nearly impossible.

Some pupils in the hostel were in higher grades (11-12) while others were in lower grades (4-6), even though we were all in the same age group. The workload and motivation to study was thus never the same among all the boys.

DeafSA, which works closely with schools and pupils to advocate for improvements to the conditions in schools, confirms that the conditions I faced persist today.

Odette Swift, director of deaf education at DeafSA, says that in 2015, there was only a 50% pass rate in Grade 12 at schools for the deaf. This declined in 2016 to 29% — well below the national averages.

These awful figures hide how unprepared deaf students like myself are for the university environment when we do qualify.

Though I take pride in this achievement, it is also an indictment of the education system that when I graduate from the University of Cape Town in 2018, I will be the first deaf law graduate in SA.