Islamic finance is key to closing sub-Saharan infrastructure gap

The infrastructure gap, generally understood as the "investment required to enhance basic infrastructure to a level that is consistent with the sustainable development goals and projected growth levels", is nowhere more pronounced than in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Boston Consulting Group/Africa Finance Corporation report of May 2017 states that the sub-Saharan Africa infrastructure gap amounts to about $100bn in yearly infrastructure investment. Countries in this region are losing 2.1% of annual GDP growth due to inadequate infrastructure.

Economic and social development, poverty alleviation and advancement towards the UN sustainable development goals, the ultimate drivers of infrastructure development, are fundamentally aligned with the faith-based ethical principles underlying Islamic finance.

Traditional project finance techniques deployed in infrastructure financing are also compatible with the recognised Islamic modes of financing. The shariah prohibition on accrual of interest or any form of unjustified accretion (riba) has led to the use of asset sale/purchase or asset-leasing structures being employed as a way of generating shariah-compliant returns for Islamic financial institutions.

This asset-based approach is in line with traditional infrastructure-financing models that involve the procurement or construction of a tangible asset.

The ring-fencing of a project via a special-purpose vehicle structure also gives Islamic financiers complete visibility over the use of the funds.

This alignment of objectives and transaction structuring creates a favourable terrain for the use of Islamic finance in project financing. The experience from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the wider Middle East, where financing structures for large infrastructure projects are often structured to enable sponsors to access Islamic liquidity, is testament to this symbiotic relationship.