Ramaphosa should follow India’s lead and avoid fake dawn of Brazil

In the short term, restoring investor confidence — which has been badly bruised following a series of cabinet reshuffles, rating downgrades and haphazard policy — will be the key priority. Many investors are still cagey and want to see how Ramaphosa’s ANC straddles the "populist" policies emanating from the party’s December conference and the "market-friendly" outcomes they would like to see.

Fiscal prudence, improvements in the business environment, a leaner cabinet and strong anticorruption action will go a long way in achieving this.

Roll the goodwill. Much of the international investor community see Ramaphosa as a reformer. It is now important for him to take a leaf out of Modi’s book and roll the goodwill he enjoys until the political calculus is conducive for more meaningful reforms.

Here, political symbolism and messaging is crucial. By saying the right things and managing the optics around change, he can achieve a lot without having to do much. Modi was able to do this for a number of months with catchy sound bites ("Made in India", "Skills India" and "Digital India") and quick wins (opening up of certain sectors to foreign ownership) until he was able to deliver more meaningful and complicated legislative reforms such as the nationwide goods and services tax. Business confidence and the stock market rose initially on the promise of reform, rather than actual reform.

Initial signs have pointed to the fact that Ramaphosa has already grasped this. The Davos charm offensive, an aspirational state of the nation address and a series of anticorruption moves have generated optimism in and towards the country.

Brazil, India and SA, key Brics nations, are all established and influential democracies with large populations and sizeable markets. They are also all sub-regional leaders.

But in recent years the shine has faded from two of these three economies.

SA now has the chance to profit from its political change by steering towards a path of economic renewal. The high road offers the chance to create a virtuous cycle of growth and investment that could propel the country into the top league of emerging market economies. The low road would see it remain a laggard, foment socioeconomic discontent and perpetuate a vicious circle of economic weakness, creating the prospect of another "lost decade".

The outcome and manner in which it is achieved will ultimately determine Ramaphosa’s success or failure. Let’s hope this path will look more like India’s than Brazil’s.

• Gopaldas is a director at Signal Risk.