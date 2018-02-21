Capitalism needs makeover to shift short-term focus

If the mining company in which you own shares is run in a way that kills miners, devastates communities and pollutes the environment, or if "your" board of directors turns out to have been committing fraud, at the very worst you will find your shares trade for less. But you are never called to account.

Ownership rules encourage people to grow their portfolio by holding shares for a short time, supporting quick and typically unsustainable changes to the company that artificially increase its perceived value and the value of their shares, and then selling the shares.

This same bias applies to CEOs and senior executives, who are commonly rewarded by their boards for increasing the share price during their time in office, with little regard for what may follow thereafter.

Seasoned executives know that true and sustainable creation of value in corporations requires a long time and the collaboration of many people inside and outside the company. This collaboration is made possible by creating mutually beneficial and sustainable arrangements with stakeholders and society that are built on trust and can stand the test of time.

The current corporate capitalist model, giving overarching prominence to just one stakeholder, namely the shareholder, and fostering a short-term focus on achieving artificially inflated share valuations, is perfectly designed to subvert the creation of sustainable value, with harsh consequences for its multiple stakeholders and society.

The next generation of the corporate capitalist model should have the following basic characteristics:

• For investors to enjoy influence over a company’s direction they must be invested for the longer term, to ensure a tighter connection between the company’s decisions and their consequences, both good and bad. If investors therefore wish to have voting rights they must be obliged to hold this share for a certain time after their vote is exercised;

• To support and encourage this, the government would give tax incentives to investors who are in it for the long haul. We suggest that capital gains tax decreases with the time a shareholder holds a share; and

• Investors should in some way be held personally accountable for certain types of liabilities, such as preventable large- scale societal and environmental damage.