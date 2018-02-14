Agriculture missing from broad sweep of ETFs in local market

In terms of equity investments, financial advisers usually recommend choosing a few key industries to invest in and then, based on the individual investor, recommend specific companies within those industries.

One of the many methods of reducing risk exposure is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) instead of directly in the equities themselves.

This means the investor holds shares in all the companies or investments that make up the index of the ETF, in proportion to the client’s investment into the ETF. The investor then earns the returns of those holdings, less a management fee.

In comparison with mutual funds, ETFs are cheaper, more diversified and offer better trading and arbitrage opportunities. Although these arbitrage opportunities exist, ETFs are mostly used for long-term investing.

They allow investors to invest in a class of asset such as retail, without limiting their exposure to a specific company within retail.

Typically, an index will be formed to meet demand for an explicit investment type, such as the Ashburton Top 40 ETF. This, as indicated by its name, is made up of the 40 companies on the JSE with the most market share. Other ETFs are formed to give investors exposure to overseas markets or to resources or anything else that investors have a high enough demand for.

One of the riskiest asset classes that is not yet represented in the South African ETF market is agriculture. For an industry that is highly susceptible to weather changes, has abnormal income streams and whose prices — especially in the beef market — are relatively unregulated, agriculture can still provide significant returns. This is largely dependent on the GDP growth of the country, as well as import and export tariffs. However, agriculture serves as an anchor industry to many finished consumables and as its demand stems largely from population growth it is highly unlikely that the industry will not be able to provide value in the long run.

The lack of an agricultural ETF in SA could be chiefly due to agriculture not being represented sufficiently on the JSE. Although commodity trading makes up a large portion of daily trades, the equity investments available in the agricultural field are found wanting. Similarly, ETF curators could be concerned about whether there is adequate demand in the market for such an investment.

If an agricultural ETF were to be formed, it would probably contain Zeder and Oceana, which are the largest and most liquid agricultural companies listed on the JSE. If the ETF spanned other platforms, it could potentially include TWK Investments, a company that is focused on timber and grain, which has recently listed on ZAR X, along with Senwes, an agricultural co-operative.

Due to the apparent lack of primary agronomic companies, the ETF could alternatively contain food-processing companies such as Illovo Sugar, AVI and Clover. Similarly, chicken producers such as Country Bird Holdings, Astral Foods and Rainbow Chicken could be considered.

A limiting factor, however, is that most of these companies have very small market positions, which would lead to difficulties when the ETF is rebalanced and could lead to volatile market prices as the shares are thinly traded.

In the meantime, while SA waits for the seed of an agricultural ETF to take root, investors can take advantage of their foreign tax limits by participating in the PowerShares DB Agriculture ETF or The Teucrium Agricultural Fund.

Even though both ETFs have significant exposure to commodities, and to a lesser extent agricultural enterprise, beggars can’t be choosers.

• Aadnesgaard is an articled clerk training to be a chartered accountant.