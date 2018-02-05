The animal spirits are enlivened, but beware their hidden claws

For the most part, we believe opportunities remain for generating high-quality returns for clients, but the shifting sands around the world will change risk perceptions. Generating quality returns will require a flexible and dynamic investment process suited to a potential shift higher in volatility.

There are always key variables or signs that the market focuses on to determine the investment environment. In 2018, knowing which signs matter and which to ignore will be key to avoiding risk and identifying return opportunities.

In 2018 we will be concentrating on some specific key signs including global growth dynamics, forward earnings growth and deregulation.

The US tax bill passed recently is a significant change from the world we thought we would be facing 12 to 18 months ago. This has acted as a catalyst for earnings growth, as analysts calculate the advantages of this tax windfall on "profits’ and potentially the investment component of US economic growth.

We are also moving from an environment of financial regulation, which has resulted in banks curtailing their risk appetite, to one of proposed deregulation under the Trump administration. This has the potential to underpin higher global markets, benefiting emerging markets, including SA, as risk appetite increases.

What does this mean for global equities? Despite equity valuations globally showing large areas of dispersion, we think certain equities still offer value. Emerging market equity valuations are reasonable, Europe appears 10% too cheap by our calculation and locally we calculate that valuations are marginally attractive for the median number of stocks. The local index valuations, however, appear rich, due to some of our index heavyweights.

Against the global backdrop we will also be closely monitoring a number of local variables, including consumer figures, real wages and political developments. Since mid-December South Africans are far more optimistic and we are seeing better consumer figures, which should continue to be fuelled by higher real wages.