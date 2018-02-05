The animal spirits are enlivened, but beware their hidden claws
There is a saying that the "animal spirits have been brought to life" when business and consumer confidence picks up and starts to gather momentum.
We certainly feel that this has been the case since mid-2016, when an economic soft patch or mini-recession ended globally and has gathered pace since Donald Trump won the US elections in late 2017.
The animal spirits ignited by synchronised global growth, better forecasted earnings and benign inflation could, however, change character quickly in the near future.
The economic and investment world as we have come to know it over the past decade could be facing seismic shifts. A number of factors could alter what seems to be a reasonably "comforting" investment environment and rekindle a more "normal" world of volatility, and hence a more schizophrenic behavioural environment from market participants.
For the most part, we believe opportunities remain for generating high-quality returns for clients, but the shifting sands around the world will change risk perceptions. Generating quality returns will require a flexible and dynamic investment process suited to a potential shift higher in volatility.
There are always key variables or signs that the market focuses on to determine the investment environment. In 2018, knowing which signs matter and which to ignore will be key to avoiding risk and identifying return opportunities.
In 2018 we will be concentrating on some specific key signs including global growth dynamics, forward earnings growth and deregulation.
The US tax bill passed recently is a significant change from the world we thought we would be facing 12 to 18 months ago. This has acted as a catalyst for earnings growth, as analysts calculate the advantages of this tax windfall on "profits’ and potentially the investment component of US economic growth.
We are also moving from an environment of financial regulation, which has resulted in banks curtailing their risk appetite, to one of proposed deregulation under the Trump administration. This has the potential to underpin higher global markets, benefiting emerging markets, including SA, as risk appetite increases.
What does this mean for global equities? Despite equity valuations globally showing large areas of dispersion, we think certain equities still offer value. Emerging market equity valuations are reasonable, Europe appears 10% too cheap by our calculation and locally we calculate that valuations are marginally attractive for the median number of stocks. The local index valuations, however, appear rich, due to some of our index heavyweights.
Against the global backdrop we will also be closely monitoring a number of local variables, including consumer figures, real wages and political developments. Since mid-December South Africans are far more optimistic and we are seeing better consumer figures, which should continue to be fuelled by higher real wages.
While markets adjust to the news flow and fresh data, the opportunities to generate outperformance lie in identifying what the market hasn’t fully priced in or has possibly mispriced. Markets move faster than economic data, and in our minds often drive the economy. In every sign and indicator we monitor, we ask ourselves "has this been priced into the market?". In our view, the change in ANC leadership has not yet been fully priced into our market.
If the new ANC leadership can put together a growth plan that businesses can embrace, then investment appetite and the real economy could improve. Should we see confirmation that SA is trying to adopt greater policy certainty, our conviction will grow, and we will continue to see opportunities across asset classes – fixed income, currency, property and equities.
One overarching sign we will be paying close attention to, and one that could change the playing fields, is global liquidity. Two big changes taking place globally could alter the liquidity dynamics in all markets and economies. One is the US Federal Reserve rate hiking path; the other is the unwinding of quantitative easing.
The Fed is on a rate hiking path and broadly communicating three hikes through the course of 2018. Given global growth dynamics, financial deregulation and a tight labour market (according to consensus), we must be mindful of additional hikes that have not been priced by the market.
While these hikes should confirm the growth cycle, we believe the cost of capital is becoming marginally restrictive (this ignores the deregulation argument) in the US and quicker hikes could bring about negative consequences to the cycle and to markets.
At the same time, the Fed has begun its process of "normalising" its balance sheet from the extraordinary quantitative easing policies it has implemented since the global financial crisis in 2008. The European Central Bank has indicated its intention to follow suit from October.
Although the market has no certainty of what the full effect of this normalisation would be, the liquidity environment has begun to change, albeit slower than feared given tax cuts and deregulation, but change nonetheless.
We believe that in these uncertain times investors should be trying to maximise return opportunities while paying close attention to limiting losses when markets turn or drop. Over any time horizon the greatest risk to investors is capital loss. Portfolio losses of 20% require 25% in returns to reach break even. A loss of 30% requires a return of 43% to break even. Given the potential new investment environment a combination strategy of protection and growth, such as that offered by an absolute return strategy, is key to maximising client wealth.
• Oberholzer is head of Stanlib Absolute Return.
