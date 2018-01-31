SA is uniquely placed to help Africa shape its future

It is no coincidence that Africa’s recent growth, epitomised by the label "Africa rising", was in part realised due to increased levels of foreign direct investment. Improvements in fiscal policies, governance and regulatory frameworks, along with a move to diversify away from commodities, presented greater opportunities to investors.

If Africa is going to capitalise on this base, it needs to collaborate on a shared future. Africa’s development must be underpinned by further regional integration and trade liberalisation. While the rest of the world becomes increasingly fractured and disparate, it is time for Africa to create ways to better integrate its fragmented markets, which have long constrained growth and provided barriers to trade.

World Bank statistics put intra-African trade at just 11% of the continent’s total trade between 2007 and 2011. In 2015, intra-African trade was worth just $170m, according to World Bank figures. The potential trade is worth trillions of dollars.

To collectively succeed, individual governments must work towards a regional imperative if Africa’s economies are to be affected in a way that drives sustainable and inclusive growth for the continent.

These regional trading corridors cannot work in isolation but must be scalable to improve connectivity across the African continent.

This approach has been championed by such initiatives as the African Union’s Continental Free Trade Area. The UN Conference on Trade and Development estimates its implementation will nearly double intra-African trade by early next decade.

There are positive results from some regional trading corridors such as the Southern African Development Community, the Economic Community of West African States and the East African Community, but for Africa to be greater than the sum of its parts, regions must learn to work together.

This includes harmonising development and economic policies, regulation, market structure and governance, and their implementation.

Any regional initiative will need to be accompanied by huge investments in cross-border infrastructure.

The African Development Bank estimates the continent would need to spend an additional $40bn a year on infrastructure to turn around its current deficits and keep pace with economic growth.