Western and ‘Restern’ worlds drift further apart

The underdevelopment of the black/brown (mainly) non-European and (mainly) non-Christian people should not be judged — especially not by Western people – without taking into account the severity of the exploitation, repression and destruction directed at Restern peoples by Western empires¸ Western capitalism, Western industrialism, Western war-making and Western propaganda.

The spectacular development of the Western world vis-à-vis the underdevelopment of the Restern world could not have taken place without the West’s preying parasitically and relentlessly on the people and the resources of the Restern world. In making this statement we are not denying the huge contribution the Western world has made to the scientific, cultural and economic progress of the world, and that the Restern world has also benefited from this progress.

But when we acknowledge these contributions of the Western world, it is also necessary to emphasise that the Western world has remained largely unprepared to acknowledge that its spectacular progress would not have been possible without the exploitation, repression and destruction of the Restern world. We must never forget the important question of the West world’s historic guilt with respect to the Restern world.

A wealth tax is vitally necessary to correct the apartheid legacy. The same is true internationally, even if the likes of Donald Trump are now doing the opposite by attracting more funds back to the West by lowering their corporate tax rates (from 35 to 21%), as he bragged about in Davos.

Matters are not helped by the intervention of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other Restern countries in Africa to get hold of Africa’s natural resources for their belated industrialisation processes.

The time must come for the correction of this imbalance, not by going to Davos and doing as the New York credit ratings agencies and Brics governments say, but by developing a counter-force based on sound moral principles. Redistribution of that looted wealth is one place to begin.

• Terreblanche is a political economist