Meet employees’ needs in a way that improves business productivity

In addition, the South African workplace will be influenced by disruptions from the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is the next phase of technological development, which is introducing automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and biotechnological advances to increase the longevity of our working lives.

SA is in an unenviable position compared with other African nations.

According to the WEF, SA is highly exposed to global technological trends but possesses a low capacity to deal with such tectonic shifts. Due to its second-to-last position on the continent in terms of the quality of education and high unemployment, SA is poorly positioned to meet these global challenges. The WEF has estimated, for example, that as many as 77% of our current jobs stand to be affected by these changes. How ready will our workplaces be for such destabilising influences?

We need to consider solutions to address social challenges and not just economic challenges. Concepts such as the gig economy (where employees elect to hold multiple jobs or jump from one job to the next), the sharing/collaborative economy (where the whole value chain of production is likely to be disrupted) and the reality that workers are still productive long after reaching their mandated retirement dates all point to a world where "retirement benefits" and "employer/employee relations" need to be reconceptualised.

Tax and pension reform, combined with a strong aversion to the "paternalism" historically present in many corporations, have led to most employers reducing their benefits to the bare minimum: retirement funding, risk coverage for income loss and, for some but not all employers, medical benefits. Employees are progressively disengaging from these protections. Employee concerns are more immediate, and as such when a crisis hits these benefits are the first to be dispensed with.

Here is the crux of the problem: prioritising retirement savings presupposes that over the course of an individual’s working life they have redeployed their income to provide basic needs, such as housing, education, health, asset accumulation and risk protection. As such, retirement savings simply solve the last phase of funding for needs above and beyond that. For historical reasons this has not been possible for the bulk of South Africans. For multiple generations, asset ownership and accumulation has been precluded.