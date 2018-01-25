I’ve watched Trump testify, and it isn’t pretty

"There’s been no collusion whatsoever. There’s been no obstruction whatsoever." —Donald Trump, January 24 2018

US President Donald Trump held an impromptu press briefing in the White House early on Wednesday evening, popping into a meeting of reporters and his chief of staff and telling the group that he’s "looking forward" to speaking "under oath" with special counsel Robert Mueller.

That’s the Robert Mueller who is overseeing a US justice department investigation into whether Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin to tilt the 2016 election in his favour. That’s the Robert Mueller who is examining whether Trump and others in his orbit obstructed law-enforcement efforts to examine that matter. And that’s the Robert Mueller scouring the president’s businesses and finances.

He’s already indicted four former Trump insiders for a variety of crimes, including lying to the FBI.

Yet the president mustered the bravado to tell reporters last night that he "would love to" sit down with Mueller in two or three weeks. Sometimes love is blind.

Whether he realises it or not, Trump is in a perilous position. He presides over a chaotic White House stocked with competing interests and egos; he’s mired in a complex investigation; and he’s advised and protected by a relatively scanty phalanx of private attorneys. If the president goes mano-a-mano with Mueller, the outcome of tje encounter is likely to hinge on how careful, credible and capable he is under oath.

Speaking from experience, I think the president’s attorneys should grab their worry beads. Trump sued me for libel in 2006 for a biography I wrote, TrumpNation, alleging that the book misrepresented his business record and understated his wealth. Trump lost the suit in 2011, but during the litigation my lawyers deposed him under oath for two days in 2007.