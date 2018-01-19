Ramaphosa has his work cut out at Davos to shift mindset of investors

SA has a key and strategic role to play in articulating and advancing a unifying and ethical brand of global leadership, at the core of which must be collective action and collaboration on key global challenges.

While it is perfectly acceptable that countries should promote their national interests, no country can prosper on a sustained basis if its region and the rest of the world are left behind in chaos, suffering and instability. Poverty and instability anywhere can be a real and serious threat to prosperity and stability everywhere.

That is partly why the focus on creating a shared future in a fractured world is appropriate. Trump will be there to promote his America First project. He will be the first sitting US president since former president Bill Clinton attended in 2000. Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama did not attend Davos; they sent their senior personnel instead.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was the headline act when he stole the show and positioned himself as a champion of globalisation, international trade and combating climate change.

His Davos performance was widely viewed as strategic positioning for China as a global superpower, while Washington was viewed as retreating from its traditional role as leader of the free world.

Will Trump’s Davos expedition counter China’s ascending global leadership? That remains to be seen. Three outcomes can be expected from Trump’s Davos pitch for his signature America First project. He can use Davos to reframe his engagement with the world in a positive and constructive way that can also reposition his administration in the concert of nations. This is an outcome that may be good for the US and the world at large. His performance at Davos may further alienate and isolate the Trump administration from the mainstream of global affairs.

His recent controversial comments on African and Haitian immigrants have resulted in an outpouring of anger and disgust not just from Africans and Haitians but from the rest of the world. Alienation and isolation of the Trump administration would occur if Trump projects an arrogant and egocentric posture at Davos. That would be a bad outcome likely to do more harm than good.

Alternatively, he could neither please nor upset people. Trump should at least hope for this possible outcome while aiming for the first.

SA will have a high-powered delegation of business and political leaders featuring new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.