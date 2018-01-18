Trump’s aim to shrink US’s health puts the world at risk of epidemics

These developments turned the CDC, headquartered in Atlanta, into a truly global agency, with officials stationed in 60 countries worldwide, 2,000 technically trained health specialists employed and — unique internationally — six health science specialists with the rank of health attaches reporting directly to ambassadors stationed in Geneva, Beijing, Brasilia, Mexico, Pretoria and New Delhi.

These attaches advised on the expenditure of health funds at these centres.

A new professional discipline called health diplomacy emerged. Traditionally, US ambassadors, like most everywhere, steered away from the more technical subjects in health and science. But with anywhere between 60% and 85% of embassy bilateral assistance budgets — those located in developing countries — being health-related, the opportunity to forge stronger ties could not be missed.

With good projects to fund, especially in maternal and child health, CDC experts helped ambassadors to leverage additional funds from domestic governments, businesses and global agencies to support interventions, human skill capacity-building and innovative public-private delivery platforms. Embassy governance itself changed, with health-related work involving the CDC, USAid, labour, trade, defence and the Peace Corps becoming more coordinated.

It was CDC health experts who supported the health security assessments and national plans to remedy the weaknesses that were undertaken by the World Health Organisation and Joint External Evaluation alliance.

That the world now has metrics on the preparedness of more than 60 developing countries to deal with infectious disease, biological and radiological health risks and what to do about the weaknesses, amounts to an extraordinary asset in global health. Jimmy Kolker, a former assistant secretary for global affairs at HHS, recently told a Columbia University audience at a seminar organised under the auspices of the Global Health Security and Diplomacy programme that it was the CDC and USAid, the Pentagon and the US embassy in Monrovia that established reporting chains, provided staff security, force protection and specialised ebola training. HHS negotiated the right to practise medicine and prescribe drugs in Liberia, living arrangements for health staff, water supply, the definition of health workers for patient access and treatment protocols.

During the zika outbreak, it was HSS that sent scientists to work with their Brazilian counterparts to overcome barriers in sample sharing, cohort studies and institutional coherence. Kolker cited from his outstanding paper, HHS and Global Health in the Second Obama Administration (Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Washington DC, April 2017), that with Brazil, they developed a highly effective 14-point action plan "that stood the test of time" and of governments.