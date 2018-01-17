Less red tape, more integration needed to boost Africa's growth

The benefits of intra-regional trade are well documented, yet Africa remains the least integrated continent in the world. Integration would allow for the creation of larger markets to enable players to take advantage of economies of scale, as well as increased competitiveness, specialisation and innovation.

It’s no wonder therefore that increasing intra-African trade is the subject of many of the continent’s initiatives at regional and national level. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 sets as one of its goals the doubling of intra-African trade by 2022.

In SA, the Trade Invest Africa programme was launched to target the increase in exports to the rest of Africa. Currently, 40% of SA’s exports go to Europe and only 25% to the rest of Africa.

One of the main reasons for persistently low levels of intra-African trade is high costs. There is abundant anecdotal evidence indicating that it is cheaper to import goods from outside the continent than from within.

A big driver of these high costs is the lack of harmonisation of border controls and regulation. According to studies conducted by the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency, multiple checks on both sides of the borders, varying customs requirements, and differing quality and product standards, all lead to delays and uncertainty for businesses moving goods across Africa’s borders.

Businesses in the UK are grappling with similar issues as they weigh up the implications of Brexit. Baker McKenzie’s report, The Realities of Trade after Brexit, developed in conjunction with Oxford Economics, highlights some of the concerns in the UK that are also faced by businesses operating within Africa.

One big issue is "hard borders", which means goods are exposed to new costs (tariffs and custom duties) each time they cross a border. Nontariff barriers are also a challenge as they result in a multiplicity of compliance paperwork and other administrative requirements, such as differing licensing and categorisation of products.