Paradise Papers: Tax screws tightened on Mauritius

Bastos acknowledged the suspended fine but said that the larger of the two fines did not have to be paid under a good-conduct probation provision. He said the suspended fine and convictions have since been expunged from Switzerland’s register of convictions.

With the licence approved, Appleby’s Mauritius office helped Bastos and his company move some Angolan public funds slated for the management of investments in African hotels and infrastructure through offshore companies in three jurisdictions — including some incorporated in Mauritius, known for its low taxes and high tolerance for secrecy.

In an e-mail sent to Appleby’s Mauritius employees to remind them of the sensitivity of their new client, Quantum Global’s lawyer wrote that a British Virgin Islands company, Red Sahara (later renamed QG Investments), that would later receive tens of millions of dollars in dividends, was owned by Bastos. The information was "highly confidential", the lawyer wrote. "That is to say, please do not share any information."

The Angola fund once paid $20m for shares in a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Capoinvest, which was helping to finance the development of a major port in northern Angola. In its 2014 annual report, Angola’s sovereign wealth fund twice mentions Capoinvest, which owns an Angolan company that is developing the port. There is no mention, however, of the additional offshore companies that own Capoinvest.

Appleby’s files reveal it is owned by three companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and two others in the Seychelles owned by Bastos.

Bastos said Quantum Global complies "in all countries with legal, tax and regulatory standards. I have routinely disclosed my shareholding in Capoinvest."

The financial statements of QG Investments Africa Management, Bastos’s company in Mauritius, show it received $63.2m in management fees throughout 2015, of which $21.9m was sent to a Quantum Global company in Switzerland.

"The fees seem extraordinarily high," says Andrew Bauer, an economic analyst and sovereign wealth fund expert.