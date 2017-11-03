Paul O’Sullivan responds to Dudu Myeni's parting shot

The country is sick of people like her and her cronies. When the Commander in Chief of the EFF [Julius Malema] stood in the house and referred to her as Dudu Myeni-Zuma, the country realised what she was.

I absolutely DID demand her resignation and she was only able to hang on at SAA as long as she did, because of the criminals within the criminal justice system that have been protecting her.

Copies of the criminal dockets I have opened against her, can be found here.

These facts kind of make her false allegations pale into insignificance.

It is a disgrace to the whole board of SAA, which put up with her criminal conduct, merely so that they could join her in protected employment. The whole board of the last three years should hang their heads in shame, as they are totally unfit for purpose. I have much better confidence in the new board, without her spell hanging over them.

How anyone can regurgitate the garbage being spewed out by the media arm of the masters of crime and corruption is beyond me, but I guess there are some out there that live by the idiom, “Never let the truth stand in the way of a good story.”

Of course it’s clear that Myeni would only accept a platform from the Zupta-controlled media, as they would not ask her challenging questions, being part of the capture mechanisms themselves. This is why they pulled out of the Press Council Code of Conduct, as it gives them free reign to prop up the Zupta Regime, which has not only brought an airline to its knees, but has brought nearly all SOEs to their knees.

I hereby challenge Myeni to a public debate in front of all the media, so that I can expose the real Myeni to the country and let her explain how she brought a once-proud airline to its knees.

If she will not accept a public debate, then let’s wait until I get her in court and we’ll do it there, and you can have a ring-side seat and watch whilst I expose her for the what she is.

I call upon all South Africans to reject corruption and reject the Zupta-controlled media. None of the Zuptas, including Myeni, should be given a platform to spew their vitriolic lies.

This woman cannot even produce audited accounts for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, let alone run an airline.