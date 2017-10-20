Why media freedom remains fragile in SA

Also, this year has seen attempts to intimidate and threaten journalists, most notably by Black First Land First (BLF) and other proxies in what has become known as the state-capture project. This has involved attempts by powerful individuals and groups to shape SA’s political and economic landscape through corrupt relationships and deals to benefit their own private interests.

After BLF’s protest at the home of Business Day’s editor-at-large Peter Bruce in June turned violent, the South African National Editors Forum obtained a court interdict against the organisation and its leader Andile Mngxitama.

As the forum’s chairperson, Mahlatse Gallens pointed out in her response to the court ruling: "They have specifically targeted journalists that have done in-depth reporting on allegations of corruption and state capture. We will not be deterred."

These kinds of attacks attest to the strength and importance of journalism in present-day SA. From exposés on the Nkandla scandal to the Gupta e-mails, which detailed the extent of state capture, journalistic investigations have set the public agenda. Government ministers have been forced to account and international corporations have been ruined following exposure of their complicity.

When about 1,000 of the world’s investigative journalists gather for the Global Investigative Journalism Conference at Wits University in a few weeks — the first time the event is held in Africa — the South African experience will be of considerable interest.

Media freedom in a changed era

Attacks and threats to media freedom are a mark of the importance of journalism, but the effects are felt by the citizenry at large. As the Council of Europe pointed out in a paper on protecting journalists, interference with media freedom is simultaneously an interference with the public’s right to receive information or ideas.

The constitutionally guaranteed right to free expression is mainly about citizens’ right to be informed; journalists hold it in trust for the broader public. Journalism and its organisations have not always been successful in making that point clear.

Seen in this light, the media freedom discussion needs to broaden and take into account developments that do not amount to direct attempts to harass journalists, but damage their ability to do this important work in other ways.