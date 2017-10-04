CARTOON: HRH Robert Mugabe

Results from agricultural holding company Zeder are likely to show last year’s drought has been followed by bumper crops that have pushed down prices
‘Zuma’s reshuffle is perhaps part of a grand scheme — to wreak havoc on stable and functioning departments’
Use of section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act is restricted to expenditure of an exceptional nature
Central to the feud between Patricia De Lille and JP Smith is the mayor’s decision to clip the wings of Cape Town’s special investigative unit
Property group raises R5.2bn in book-build and says funds will be invested in two assets in Eastern Europe
Customers are finding better value in the new car market because car makers are offering good deals, Wesbank’s Rudolf Mahoney says
The roads agency will only do business with companies that are at least 51% black-owned and with a minimum B-BEE Level 2 rating
Gunman left no immediate hint of why he turned a music concert into the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history, killing 59 people
All Blacks have not yet put a full 80-minute commitment on the park, says assistant coach Foster before Bok Test
As musical tastes change and the live rock scene wavers, SA’s annual festival wants to ensure it remains relevant
