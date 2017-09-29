The fragility of reputations: a lesson from Bell Pottinger
We live in the ‘reputation economy’, so how should companies act when managing a crisis?
The name Bell Pottinger is on everyone’s lips. Over recent months, immensely negative sentiment built up towards this communications company, not only in the UK and South Africa but also further afield, which damaged Bell Pottinger’s reputation.
The damage – fuelled by the media and social media – was so enormous that the firm reached the end of the road when it officially entered into administration.
That was an ironic turn of events, as communications firms are supposed to guide others on how to communicate and how to manage their reputations. Yet Bell Pottinger lost its own clients after it was exposed for running fake news and smear campaigns in South Africa for the Gupta family, who are linked to allegations of state capture and corruption.
The UK professional body the Public Relations and Communications Association also terminated Bell Pottinger’s membership, for unethical behaviour. The punishment demonstrated the serious light in which the association viewed dishonesty and the huge importance it placed on ethical standards in the public relations and communication business.
Who else will suffer from this blunder? Other companies such as SAP, McKinsey and KPMG have been implicated in the Gupta saga.
The PR profession has been with us for more than a century. While the industry has to a large extent taken the back seat to marketing and advertising, this has now changed because of the focus on Bell Pottinger and the damage that unethical and non-transparent behaviour can do to reputations.
In the light of the recent bad communication behaviour by both companies and individuals, the question arises (again!) whether stricter rules and regulations should not apply for the communications industry.
Unlike the medical and legal professions, for example, the PR industry is not regulated beyond allowing firms to do business only once they have a registration certificate from the relevant professional body. In Southern Africa, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa represents and develops professionals in PR and communication. This body also accredits qualified and experienced practitioners with an APR (Accredited in Public Relations) status – a signal that one is dealing with a professional in the field.
Accurate information is not essential for people to form an opinion; they evaluate an organisation in any case, even without having all the facts
These days, one’s good name or reputation is a much sought-after strategic asset. It becomes a competitive advantage because of the resulting support that organisations receive from customers and other stakeholders. A good reputation obviously has numerous benefits, such as attracting customers and talent. An unfavourable reputation can be harmful and even fatal.
We live in the “reputation economy”, where people watch companies closely and make decisions based largely on who these companies are and what they stand for, rather than on what they produce and sell. Research by the Reputation Institute shows that 60% of buying decisions are influenced by perceptions of a company and only 40% by perceptions of the product.
The problem with reputation is that people often form opinions based on limited knowledge, or based on the opinions of others, without ever having had direct contact with an organisation. Accurate information is not essential for people to form an opinion; they evaluate an organisation in any case, even without having all the facts.
Therefore, organisations need to identify reputation-related risks and understand how these risks may affect stakeholders’ perceptions. Negative perceptions lead to negative stakeholder behaviour (such as non-support). Reputational damage following a major crisis could affect a company’s operations, leading to a loss in revenue and brand value, among others.
Following a crisis, the company’s reputation could be damaged and in need of repair. Typically, much energy is spent on crisis communication or management after a damaging event like the one Bell Pottinger suffered. Crisis communication is, however, a reactive activity. A pro-active approach would be to manage reputation continually during normal “good times”.
Reputation should be managed from the top and a senior executive should be accountable. Organisations should monitor their environments to uncover shifts in stakeholders’ beliefs, values, needs, concerns and expectations. A favourable pre-crisis reputation can protect an organisation against a loss in “reputational capital”, which should be built up over time.
Two strategies are important when managing reputation. First, brand communication (the narrative) must be managed tightly and semi-truths need to be avoided. Honest, direct, transparent and authentic communication helps instil trust. Second, touch points and relationships need to get the same attention as brand communication. People who work with stakeholders should be well chosen for their roles and educated on how to behave.
When a company is managing a crisis, its stakeholders should be protected first. Thereafter it can think of its own reputation. Communication should always be immediate, open, direct, honest, authentic and empathetic. If the company was at fault in any way, this should be acknowledged. The company should state the corrective actions it took and offer compensation and an unconditional apology.
Today, companies are more exposed than ever because of the immediacy and transparency of the media and social media. Alternative facts and fake news are becoming the new normal. Organisations will have to stand up for their values and the truth. This does not mean they have to embark on massive PR campaigns or rely on spin.
Dr Marietjie Theron-Wepener is a senior lecturer in reputation management and strategic communication at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. She is also an Accredited Public Relations (APR) practitioner.
This article was paid for by the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
