What you need to know and do if you are facing retrenchment

The investment value of your company retirement fund might well make up the bulk of your wealth. The temptation to take cash from your retirement fund will be high during this time of uncertainty, but remember that any cash you take from your retirement fund will have to be replaced or you may end up short in retirement.

You may elect to preserve your retirement fund benefit. The transfer into a preservation fund is tax-free, as well as offering the flexibility of withdrawing from the preservation fund prior to your retirement. If you have been retrenched and are struggling to secure new employment, the flexibility this option provides is valuable.

Some retirement funds’ rules have been amended to allow for a deferred option, which means that you can leave your retirement fund invested until you retire. This option allows your retirement fund to grow while you live off your severance package and any other savings you may have accumulated.

If you are older than 55, you may consider early retirement. If your company retirement fund is a pension fund, you may take up to a third as cash, while if your company retirement fund is a provident fund, the entire amount may be taken as cash. Remember that, in both instances, it is only the first R500,000 that is tax free.

The South African Revenue Services aggregates all lump sums withdrawn from retirement funds. This includes all withdrawal lump sums taken after March 1 2009, all retirement lumps sums after October 1 2007 and all severance benefits after March 1 2011.

The tax on the aggregated lump sum is then calculated according to the retirement fund lump sum table. It is worth noting that the tax-free amount is available only once. So, if you have already used it, any additional lump sums are then taxed according to the sliding scale.