Lack of political will is killing economy

It would be a gross understatement to characterise the past decade as a period of profound policy inconsistency and poor leadership at all levels in the political economy. In fact, it has been total chaos.

After the global confusion of 2009, SA needed a focused and efficient state machine managed by competent leaders with the conviction and courage to steer the ship wisely in dangerous times. But the opposite has been the case — we have recklessly navigated ourselves into junk status and recession.

Conviction is derived from the certainty of strategic vision and mission. Courage emerges from the belief that a chosen mission is right and just. However, in the past decade, we have witnessed policy instability and turmoil in the governing alliance, driven by rival factions specialising in corruption and incompetence.

The state-owned enterprises that were required to bolster growth and development are showing erosion in governance and financial stability.

This should not have been the case because, notwithstanding the frequent policy lapses and fractious contestations under former president Thabo Mbeki, his administration managed to achieve reasonable economic stability and created a solid foundation for growth in the period up to 2008.

But the bewildering problem that has defined ANC administrations has been the high turnover of growth policies and strategies. Naturally, business has responded with caution and suspended crucial investment decisions that could have created growth and jobs.