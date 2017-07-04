POLICIES FOR GROWTH
Lack of political will is killing economy
It is clear that what is missing is the political will and conviction to allocate competent human resources to execute plans
It would be a gross understatement to characterise the past decade as a period of profound policy inconsistency and poor leadership at all levels in the political economy. In fact, it has been total chaos.
After the global confusion of 2009, SA needed a focused and efficient state machine managed by competent leaders with the conviction and courage to steer the ship wisely in dangerous times. But the opposite has been the case — we have recklessly navigated ourselves into junk status and recession.
Conviction is derived from the certainty of strategic vision and mission. Courage emerges from the belief that a chosen mission is right and just. However, in the past decade, we have witnessed policy instability and turmoil in the governing alliance, driven by rival factions specialising in corruption and incompetence.
The state-owned enterprises that were required to bolster growth and development are showing erosion in governance and financial stability.
This should not have been the case because, notwithstanding the frequent policy lapses and fractious contestations under former president Thabo Mbeki, his administration managed to achieve reasonable economic stability and created a solid foundation for growth in the period up to 2008.
But the bewildering problem that has defined ANC administrations has been the high turnover of growth policies and strategies. Naturally, business has responded with caution and suspended crucial investment decisions that could have created growth and jobs.
A case in point is the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for SA, introduced by the government in 2005. The initiative had ambitious aims, including halving unemployment by 2014. Its essence was to assess every aspect of the economy to identify constraints to faster and inclusive growth and produce policy recommendations.
This intervention was executed by an international panel of economists through the Harvard Centre for International Development, who spent two years analysing the South African economy and issued 20 papers spanning all aspects of economic policy.
This was the most well-researched set of strategies unveiled by the government. They required careful consideration by all stakeholders to craft a balanced way forward.
Following Mbeki’s recall from the presidency, the initiative was replaced with the New Growth Path, which was announced by President Jacob Zuma during his state of the nation address in 2010.
This plan and the previous initiative ostensibly shared the objective of accelerating economic growth in ways that were inclusive and could rapidly reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality.
However, it is clear the Mbeki-era initiative was essentially abandoned in the vortex of political disruption that followed the recall.
The question that remains unanswered is why the comprehensive and well-researched reports and policy recommendations compiled by the Harvard panel were ignored when they tackled the same central issues championed by the incoming administration and its alliance support base.
Then in 2013, the government introduced the National Development Plan 2030 as SA’s long-term socioeconomic development roadmap. Lo and behold: the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative’s objectives of identifying binding constrains to faster and shared growth and proposing policy remedies were shared with this latest plan.
It is clear that what is missing is the political will and conviction to allocate competent human resources to execute these plans.
This deficit is a weakness derived from the structural nature of the governing tripartite alliance, which is hobbled by ideological gridlock on key policy issues and strategies. The ANC is handicapped by this structure and rendered impotent to pursue pragmatic policies that can respond materially to the socioeconomic experiences of the poor, who they claim to be their main support base.
The ANC is again reviewing its policy options at the party’s 2017 policy conference. These conferences have become no more than policy recycling exercises characterised by waffle rather than rational engagement and evaluation.
Until they seriously tackle the key challenge of policy consistency and the need to create a business-and investor-friendly environment, the country will continue on its economic decline and the ANC risks driving itself into irrelevance within the next five years.
• Matsohi is a strategy consultant with Lenomo Strategic Advisory.
