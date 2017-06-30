CAROL PATON: Anti-Gupta gears will grind under radical noise at ANC conference

Given the surreal nature of it all, it is tempting not to take any of this seriously at all. But, unfortunately, how this and the ANC’s December elective conference play out matters a great deal to the future of SA.

First there are the economic policy questions. In the run-up to the policy conference, provinces have held their own policy discussions and various lobby groups and individuals have spoken on public platforms about policy issues. The most striking of these is expropriation of land without compensation, which although not included in the discussion document on the economy as an option is being vigorously campaigned for by Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the ANC Youth League, the ANC Women’s League and various provinces.

Another hot issue will be regulation in the financial sector and the role of SA’s banks following the closure of the Gupta bank accounts. This and the startling appearance of clauses in a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane questioning the mandate of the Reserve Bank will be used to again push for the establishment of a state bank, an ANC policy that has been repeatedly agreed upon and repeatedly kicked for touch.

The Bank could also come in for flak given the telling comments by Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi earlier this week that inflation targeting may no longer be appropriate policy and that monetary policy should not be regarded as "gospel truth".

Buthelezi, who was speaking at a Gordon Institute of Business Science Business School forum, could have used the opportunity to dispel the fears raised by the public protector’s report; instead he said he could not comment until after the policy conference.

Buthelezi and Mkhwebane’s comments about the Bank are clearly no coincidence and are a growing indication that the views of finance ministry adviser Chris Malikane are gaining traction in the government and the ANC.

On Wednesday, Malikane, who Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said would only be seen and not heard in public, joined the public debate over the term "white monopoly capital" with a lengthy piece on a pro-Zuma website, clearly in anticipation of the policy conference. The article was in response to recent comments by ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile, who said at the province’s policy conference that the term was not part of the ANC’s revolutionary lexicon.