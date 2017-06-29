ANC veterans will boycott part of policy meeting focused on party’s health

The first two days set aside to discuss the health of the ANC prior to its national policy conference this week, will be "an exercise in futility", veterans and stalwarts of the movement said on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the group Murphy Morobe made the distinction clear during a media conference in Johannesburg. The ANC veterans and stalwarts have pleaded for a separate consultative conference to address the crisis in the governing party.

A statement read out by Morobe reiterated that the veterans and stalwarts would not attend the two-day meeting meant for discussion about the state of the organisation.

The policy conference opens on Friday, and will run until Wednesday next week.