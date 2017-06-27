Councillors find themselves ill-equipped to play their role and‚ in most cases‚ the community does not understand their actual role because they have been misled during elections and have portrayed themselves as implementers rather than overseers.

Councillors do have the ear of the administration‚ but the administration is encumbered by bureaucratic processes and procedures, which in turn affect the pace of service delivery. The latter is slower than the community is prepared to accept and they grow frustrated that‚ again‚ promises have been broken‚ and their elected councillors have since forgotten about them and their pleas.

Perhaps‚ in future‚ the election campaigns should shift from being "I will deliver services" to "I shall ensure that I fully understand the governance of local government so that I can effectively play my role". Maybe then councillors will not be (somewhat unfairly) held personally responsible for the failures of the municipality and the lack of service delivery.

Upward accountability

The governance system of council assumes that constituencies will hold councillors to account‚ who will‚ in turn‚ hold the administration to account. In practice‚ it is very challenging for councillors to hold senior councillors and deployed cadres to account‚ or to discipline them when wrongdoing is suspected. There is an inherent conflict of interest at play as councillors are unlikely to speak up against a leader who enjoys more political support than they do‚ as it may lead to victimisation. These individuals are likely to keep quiet and toe party lines to secure their salaries — even at the expense of the community at large. Unfortunately‚ political appointees cannot tender their resignation and apply for a position in another political party.

Within an environment that is prone to abuse of cadre deployment, these oversight and governance challenges easily infiltrate the administration as well.

The other aspect of inadequate downward accountability is that the mayor is politically appointed‚ but plays a dual role‚ as he or she is accountable both politically and administratively. In a business environment‚ he or she would be the equivalent of the chairperson of the board. The employment and performance contract of the municipal manager‚ which is agreed with the mayor‚ in my view‚ underwrites upward accountability. The municipal manager is supposed to manage the administration but is accountable to a politically appointed individual (the mayor)‚ who in turn is accountable to a political structure (the council).

Who is running the municipality and‚ more importantly‚ in whose interest? Is it for the community or the interests of the individuals in the political party?

If municipal managers refuse to perform duties delegated to them by the mayor‚ this will be deemed insubordination. And thus‚ if those duties are illegal or in any way ethically questionable‚ the potential negative impact of this may go as far as the municipal manager resigning due to irreconcilable differences.

The current legislated system will work if there is ethical leadership at the top‚ at both the political and administrative level‚ but with so much power being concentrated at the top‚ and so little accountability in practice‚ it does pose a risk that power will corrupt.