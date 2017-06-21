Universities stymied #FeesMustFall policing, say SAPS

Late in 2016, the Gauteng provincial government revealed that the SAPS had paid its officers more than R3m for overtime work at universities in the province since the start of the #FeesMustFall protests.

The SAPS’s Brig Faizel Ally told MPs that student protests were accompanied by violence, including assaults, intimidation, arson and damage to property.

In addition, major political parties appeared to be "more active in trying to exert control over their students", Ally said.

Some role players were reluctant to co-operate fully with the SAPS in jointly ensuring safety and security, said Ally.

"Institutions adopt a different approach in order to ensure minimum conflict with the student population, [such as] withdrawing cases.

"Also, institutions prefer to distance themselves from criminal investigations against the students, which has impacted negatively on the SAPS’s ability to present quality case dockets for prosecution," said Ally.

The SAPS said total commitment, dedication and support from all affected departments and an emphasis on mass communication regarding government responsibilities would be crucial in maintaining law and order should protests erupt on campuses in future.

Officials from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority told MPs that private security service providers must receive training to protect people and property in an environment in which demonstrations and protests were taking place.

The authority permitted the use only of less lethal equipment and prohibited equipment that could place lives at risk.

Meetings on the role of the private security industry have been held with Universities SA and the Technical and Vocational Education Training Colleges Governors’ Council.

There are fears that protests might flare up in 2017. Protesting students want the government to provide free higher education and a commission of inquiry looking into the feasibility of free higher education is due to release its report in June.