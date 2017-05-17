Minimum benefits review should not be dependent on NHI

The industry was thus very excited about the upcoming reviews that were much needed, according to both medical schemes and healthcare providers. Aligning PMB regulations with the NHI at this early stage of NHI, is very questionable. There are some theories that the Department of Health wants to adjust the PMB basket to include primary healthcare and then use this as the NHI services basket.

Adjusting the PMB basket as such, actually flouts the reasons for its existence, as primary healthcare expenses are highly unlikely to lead to a financial catastrophe for the average household who are members of a medical scheme, while also placing further pressure on medical schemes that are currently already struggling.

The current costs of PMB treatment to the medical scheme industry amounts to R604 per member per month. If primary healthcare is added to the basket, it would probably increase the costs by an additional R150 per member per month. If the resulting basket is rolled out to the every person in the country as the NHI basket, it would push the national health budget up to R495m, which would prove highly unaffordable.

The R604 per member in the medical scheme sector is the actual costs of delivering these PMB services. If this amount is used to cover the 8.8-million medical scheme members and the 10.4-million members of public that, according to Statistics SA, used public healthcare in 2016, it would come in at a budget of R172.8m, which seems more affordable and in line with the current government health budget.

This proposed PMB budget, however, does not include administrative expenses for the department at various levels, or administrative costs for the NHI fund. There is also still a large number of conditions that go untreated under this PMB basket. One of the experiences in universal healthcare systems worldwide is the increase in utilisation when it becomes free at the point of service. The budget would thus run out very quickly if the number of users increased.