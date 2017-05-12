July conference to look at pharmacists’ role in NHI

Pharmacists are gearing up to play a key role under National Heath Insurance (NHI) when SA enters the second phase of implementing the universal health coverage policy.

Pharmacists are important in the healthcare system because of the role they play in under-resourced areas, where they provide affordable diagnosis, education and screening.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi introduced the NHI white paper in 2015.

The Pharmaceutical Society of SA’s (PSSA’s) Lorraine Osman said that following a meeting with Department of Health director-general Malebona Matsoso to discuss the next steps for pharmacists in terms of NHI, a task team has been formed to develop practical proposals for pharmacists’ involvement in the system.

The PSSA, which has more than 8,000 members, is the biggest representative body for pharmacists, pharmacists’ assistants and pharmacy students in the country.