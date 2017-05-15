Why the NHI may take softer approach

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he will present a revised version of the National Health Insurance (NHI) white paper to a cabinet subcommittee on Tuesday.

If the subcommittee approves the blueprint, it will then be considered by the Cabinet. If the Cabinet approves the plans, the legislative process to enact the policy will begin.

A key aspect that will be scrutinised is the future role of SA’s medical schemes and administrators.

The paper proposes mandatory membership of NHI and a reduced role for medical schemes to providing only "complementary services".

However, on Saturday, Motsoaledi signalled a potentially softer approach, saying medical schemes would continue to exist in the transition to NHI.

"Eventually they will be gone, but it will be a process that takes years and in the transition, there will be consolidation," he said.

Not only should the number of medical schemes be reduced, but those that continued should have fewer options so that all members received the same benefits regardless of their socioeconomic status, he said.