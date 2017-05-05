BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘It would be risky for Eskom to appeal the ruling’

Chris Yelland is the MD of EE Publishers.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Eskom has officially terminated the nuclear request for information following the recent court order that found that government failed to follow due process in going ahead with the 9.6GW nuclear build programme, declaring it unconstitutional and also illegal.

In fact until as recently as this weekend Russia’s Rosatom was telling local media that it had not changed its plans to bid for a nuclear programme. Meanwhile, new energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is saying she is open to public hearings. Joining us to give us his take is EE Publishers’ Chris Yelland.

Chris ... so we’ve got Eskom having terminated its nuclear request for information. Is this just par for the course given the ruling that was handed down by the High Court in the Western Cape?

CHRIS YELLAND: I don’t think Eskom had any choice in the matter. This is a process that has been declared invalid. It’s a DoE process, Department of Energy and it’s a Nersa (National Energy Regulator of SA) process. Eskom are not really involved in the lead up in the processes to the procurement. But of course they have been declared illegally apparently to be in charge of the procuring process, the procuring agent for the nuclear new build and the court has declared the process of the appointment invalid and therefore any actions that Eskom has taken such as the request for information and in due course no doubt the request for proposals itself are no longer allowed because they’ve been set aside and the processes that appointed Eskom to do this task have been set aside.

So Eskom has no option but to stand back and ask the DoE what are you going to do about it? If you want to appeal, appeal, if you want to just do something about it we’ll take our cue from you.

BDTV: What do you actually expect the new energy minister to do?

CY: I guess she’s got two options. She has either got to obey the court order and carry out the court order and start the process again from scratch, new inter-governmental agreements with the different vendor countries, new ministerial determinations appointing Eskom as the procuring agent. I guess she’s got to wait until the conclusion of the Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity (IRP) because the court said it’s irrational to go out for a procurement for 9.6GW in new build which was determined in 2010 in the IRP then when we’ve got a new IRP that is in progress and its due to be published sometime this year.

So they’ve got to wait until this IRP is concluded, they’ve got to appoint properly Eskom as the procurement agent and they’ve got to proceed then not on the basis of the old IRP but the new one, to do the job properly in other words. There’s another option the minister has and that is to appeal this case. Now they’ve got around 15 days to indicate their intention and apply for leave to appeal and the minister did say they’re considering the matter very carefully and consulting their legal advisers.

It’s a risky choice to appeal because an appeal will delay the process until the appeal is heard and judgment is made in the appeal. And if it goes against the department, they will have to start again...

BDTV: ... at square one?

CY: ... from after the appeal so it could delay the whole process even further. So my question is should they risk an appeal or should the not just accept the court’s ruling and carry it out and do the job properly.

BDTV: What the minister has stressed is that she is going to ... or she has yet to obtain clarity on the implications of that High Court ruling. What do you see some of those implications being?

CY: This is really a question of due process and the minister has indicated that she respects due process and she respects the consultative process and the parliamentary process and that Nersa needs to conduct a public process in reaching any determination. So I just think the best would be to do it the way she says it should be done and the way the court pointed out it was not done.

BDTV: Does it start to impact some of the other international agreements that SA has signed with Russia, the US, China, South Korea and France as well because the minister says some of these are required for existing operations to run efficiently?

CY: It’s an interesting one because certainly they have not set aside the French inter-governmental agreement. And of course the French are heavily involved in Koeberg, the French constructed Koeberg. But the American agreement has been set aside and Westinghouse is involved in the fuel process at Koeberg so there is a question mark as to whether such an agreement is required in law for Westinghouse to be involved at Koeberg because Westinghouse is involved at Koeberg and that to me is the big question. The other ones are not really involved in SA other than the French and Americans are involved in SA currently with existing operations.

BDTV: So what do you make of Rosatom’s comments over the weekend saying that they’re still very much keen to sign a deal and nothing is really going to stop their intent in pursuing a deal with SA should they be awarded one. Now given Eskom’s announcement today, does that throw the cat amongst the pigeons?

CY: No, I don’t really think so, what they’re saying is probably putting on a brave face and they’re saying they are still ready when government gets its act together, they will still be here. And I think they’re also putting out a signal ... they’ve got an office in Sandton and they don’t intend to close their office and walk away, they intend keeping their office open and they will be ready and waiting and supporting South African industry. They have played a part in education, in supporting various universities, doing work in the nuclear sector and being part of the Nuclear Industry Association of SA. They have actually put some roots into SA and they’re probably signalling that they don’t intend to walk away yet. They are going to keep their door open and be ready when government is ready.