Burgeoning electric cars will be a disruptor for production and jobs

While the original numbers for the initial IRP 2010 to 2030 in SA were based on optimistic growth rates, the low rates over the past six years have affected demand figures and it will be interesting to see what the current projections are like once the final report is published. Some views have been expressed that nuclear may not be needed at all.

Also in the mix is the likely retirement of the ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations, five of which have already been earmarked. This is referred to as decarbonising electricity.

To add to this conundrum is the possibility of electricity demand increasing in this time frame by the expected introduction of electric cars, and whether this will be restricted by SA’s electricity-production capacity. Assuming each car would use about 10kWh/100km and a 30,000km annual mileage per car, a 10% market penetration would require 10% of a Medupi-sized power station.

Some developed countries recently indicated an intent to accelerate the introduction of this technology actively. The Norwegian government plans to phase out the internal combustion engine completely by 2025 — the country already has the highest per-capita concentration of electric cars at 10 times that of the US. The Dutch parliament has already passed a bill with the same time frame that needs only to be ratified by the senate to become law — and 2025 is not far off. On May 1 India’s Coal and Mines Minister, Piyush Goyal, said the aim was for all cars sold in the country after 2030 to be electric.

Porsche CEO Klaus Zellmer said in April that this tipping point or phasing out of fossil fuels “is something we’re racking our brains about. The whole industry is [asking]… when do you stop building a combustion engine and replace it with an electric engine?”

It is the task of major competing technologies to ensure that mankind uses the world’s precious resources optimally. This is well illustrated by the competition for market share in the motor car industry — there are 1.2-billion cars worldwide.

All-electric (rather than hybrid) car technologies have been around a lot longer than the internal combustion engine. The history of these two inventions illustrates the challenge facing competing technologies.

In 1900 in the US, electric and internal-combustion engine technologies competed head to head. Several factors influenced the contest in favour of combustion. The starter motor was invented that gave the combustion engine a much-needed boost (some might still remember the emergency crank handle).