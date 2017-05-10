VALUES
Shameless leaders come crashing out of the closet
At the very least, education should cultivate in people a sense of shame — a sensitivity to what others will think if their bad behaviour is revealed
Guilt and shame may not be attractive words, but they are crucial to any ethical and well-functioning society. The difference between guilt and shame is fundamental. In 1946, the anthropologist Ruth Benedict distinguished between cultures of guilt and shame in her book about Japan, The Chrysanthemum and the Sword.
In shame cultures, morality is defined and driven by what others expect of people. What deters or discourages people from behaving unethically is the fear of shame — the disapproval, disgrace and humiliation they would experience if other people found out what they had done. Shame is related to social conformity and control.
In guilt cultures, ethical behaviour depends not on the attitudes and perceptions of others, but on people’s own intrinsic sense of how they ought to behave, on people doing what is right because it is right. In such a culture, people freely choose to behave in accordance with their internalised moral precepts. Guilt is the inner disturbance people experience when they go against what they know they should do.
Shame is about public image or societal expectation. In the words of Shakespeare’s Othello: "Reputation, reputation, reputation! O, I have lost reputation!" Guilt is about the voice of people’s own conscience. Shame is directed towards the other; guilt is inner-directed.
In an ideal society, behaviour would be directed by each person’s own moral compass — they would be motivated by their consciences as in a culture of guilt. But where this kind of ethical maturity is lacking, a sense of shame can also prevent ethical failure.
In her book Is Shame Necessary: New Uses For an Old Tool, New York University academic Jennifer Jacquet argues public shaming can be a powerful tool in achieving progress on social and environmental issues. The state of California runs a website listing the names of the top 500 tax evaders (after allowing six months to pay to avoid exposure and making allowances for exceptional circumstances).
Since the website’s launch in 2007, almost $400m in back taxes have been collected. The former mayor of Bogotà, Colombia, hired mime actors to tackle bad driving. The mimes were trained to ridicule offenders and to hand out thumbs-up and thumbs-down cards to shame bad drivers publicly.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s controversial remarks about colonialism and the ugly confrontation between two parents in a Spur restaurant provide further illustration of the astonishing scale and influence of social media. The hyperconnected and transparent world magnifies the potential for shame.
Public shaming raises troubling ethical questions around the violation of human privacy and dignity. But it can enable people to challenge powerful individuals and institutions, and hold them to account. It is perhaps the fear of appearing on the front page of the Sunday Times that can sometimes deter corporate leaders from engaging in certain practices.
But how should the ends and the means be balanced? How do we leverage shame in a way that is both effective and acceptable? These are challenging questions.
Where does SA stand? Like its dramatic landscapes, it is a country that seems to spawn starkly contrasting human behaviour — from the extremes of good to the extremes of bad.
The country has leaders who have shown extraordinary moral courage, on the one hand, standing up for what is right in the face of enormous pressure. Recent high-profile examples include Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and the former leadership of the Treasury — Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Mcebisi Jonas.
But it also has leaders who seem to be arrogantly indifferent and brazen, unmoved by any sense of shame. They refuse to resign despite the public exposure of their dishonesty, corruption
and incompetence.
It is seen in one crisis and scandal after the other, involving the likes of the South African Social Security Agency, the South African Broadcasting Corporation and South African Airways.
It is this spirit of shamelessness that, perhaps above all else, undermines the ethical foundations of the country’s society and in turn threatens its future.
Education is not only about imparting knowledge and skills; it is also about instilling values. Ideally, its purpose is to help people develop a moral compass or a conscience — the source from which a sense of guilt arises. But at the very least, education should cultivate in people a sense of shame — a sensitivity to what others will think if their bad behaviour is revealed.
• Rabbi Pogrund is the director of the Ethics and Governance Think Tank at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.
