Shameless leaders come crashing out of the closet

Shame is about public image or societal expectation. In the words of Shakespeare’s Othello: "Reputation, reputation, reputation! O, I have lost reputation!" Guilt is about the voice of people’s own conscience. Shame is directed towards the other; guilt is inner-directed.

In an ideal society, behaviour would be directed by each person’s own moral compass — they would be motivated by their consciences as in a culture of guilt. But where this kind of ethical maturity is lacking, a sense of shame can also prevent ethical failure.

In her book Is Shame Necessary: New Uses For an Old Tool, New York University academic Jennifer Jacquet argues public shaming can be a powerful tool in achieving progress on social and environmental issues. The state of California runs a website listing the names of the top 500 tax evaders (after allowing six months to pay to avoid exposure and making allowances for exceptional circumstances).

Since the website’s launch in 2007, almost $400m in back taxes have been collected. The former mayor of Bogotà, Colombia, hired mime actors to tackle bad driving. The mimes were trained to ridicule offenders and to hand out thumbs-up and thumbs-down cards to shame bad drivers publicly.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s controversial remarks about colonialism and the ugly confrontation between two parents in a Spur restaurant provide further illustration of the astonishing scale and influence of social media. The hyperconnected and transparent world magnifies the potential for shame.

Public shaming raises troubling ethical questions around the violation of human privacy and dignity. But it can enable people to challenge powerful individuals and institutions, and hold them to account. It is perhaps the fear of appearing on the front page of the Sunday Times that can sometimes deter corporate leaders from engaging in certain practices.