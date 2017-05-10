I do not regret writing hoax article on HuffPost if it highlights journalism issues

It is possible that any debate about white contrition, such as the view I put forward (of reducing the voice and influence of whites, especially men), may get dangerously heated, but I did not advocate violence or hatred. Of course, the blog’s proposal was inconsistent with the Constitution, but it was not hate speech.

Unfortunately, the findings have given detractors more unsavoury grist for the mill, with many suggesting it is itself a manifestation of bias in favour of white men. This is unfortunate, but the finding should not detract from the important issues raised. This incident has shown that editorial practices are often sacrificed in the relentless search for clicks. I hope this incident leads to stronger journalism and fact checking — although I do not think this is necessarily an issue restricted to journalism alone.

I perpetrated the satire because I care deeply about South African journalism. I studied journalism at undergraduate level and one of my first jobs after university was as a journalist. The profession is immensely important in SA. However, good journalism is impossible outside of democratic contexts, and strong, independent journalism is one of the most important pillars in any democratic society.

In addition, my satire showed the low quality of public debate in SA. Our media have the duty and are in the position to improve the quality of debate, and this can be done through ensuring that what is published (whether user-generated content or in-house) is of a high standard and helps raise the level of South African debate.

Overall, there are things in this saga that I regret. I sincerely regret that Verashni Pillay resigned, and I do regret that this incident may have reflected negatively on my former employer. However, think tanks and research institutions should be at the forefront of creatively pushing new ideas, or fixing things that may be broken, or contributing to the pushing of the frontiers of knowledge. In that, I saw my action as an attempt to show a flaw (and possibly helping in finding a solution to it) in South African journalism, and in opening up a debate about the place of whites in SA.