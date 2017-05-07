The repricing of Africa’s economies

A key consequence of sharply depreciating currencies (particularly in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and, to a lesser extent, Mozambique) is the exacerbation of foreign exchange shortages.

As a result, in parallel currency markets that are not controlled by the government, large differentials have opened up with the official rate, as demand for dollars outstrips supply. The large differential between parallel and official exchange rates in countries such as Angola and Nigeria to date suggests that the foreign exchange market is far from reaching equilibrium.

Although some currencies have witnessed a recovery in recent months, it has not been enough to claw back the losses from the earlier falls. For governments, this has had a severe impact, resulting in rapid fiscal deterioration in many African resource-driven economies.

There have also been elements of re-pricing on stock exchanges across the continent. However, looking at domestic market capitalisation over the 2014-16 period, in dollar terms, there are stark differences when comparing different exchanges. Some have done well. In the Southern Africa region, for example, the JSE enjoyed a sizeable increase from January 2014 to December 2016, and the Namibia Stock Exchange’s market cap also grew.

In these economies, there is a stark contract between "Wall Street" (equity markets) and "Main Street" (the real economy) — a paradox explained by financial globalisation and the impact of the US Federal Reserve policy on the health of global stock markets.

In SA’s case, the externalisation of earnings of JSE-listed companies has also distanced share prices from the lethargic growth of the domestic economy. In West Africa, however, Nigeria did far worse, with the dollar market cap of the Nigerian Stock Exchange falling by almost 64% from January 2014 to December 2016.

The country’s commercial property sector has also been under pressure, with real estate agencies pointing to over-development and a decrease in corporate demand. Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt’s real estate sector, in particular, faced pressure during 2016. The vacancy factor index (VFIX) in residential properties in Lagos climbed to 74% in 2016, compared with 63% the previous year. Average office rents in Ikoyi and Victoria fell 17.6% and 20% respectively during the first three quarters of 2016.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned lower asset prices due to re-pricing create opportunities for longer-term foreign investors, in particular in the Nigerian economy — Africa’s most populous. Assets whose prices were, arguably, highly inflated prior to mid-2014 have become much less expensive. It can be expected that the Nigerian economy will stabilise come 2018 and investors will begin to look at the country afresh for investment opportunities.

Privatisation opportunities

Fiscal blow-outs most often result in the entry of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into the affected economy. There has been an array of IMF assistance programmes to African governments in the past year.