The repricing of Africa’s economies
Is structural reform taking place in Africa? The downturn suffered by many African economies in recent years has resulted in what can be called a "re-pricing" of their economies, with currencies falling against a resurgent dollar and asset values tumbling too.
As the "Africa rising" hype has subsided, African economies need to work on their competitiveness, the cost of doing business in their economies, and work far harder to attract desperately needed foreign investment and talent.
The most evident sign of the often painful but necessary re-pricing process has been falling currency values. Currencies on the continent have depreciated significantly against the dollar since July 2014 or, in the case of managed currencies, have been devalued. In some cases, their value has suffered further as a result of errant monetary policies that have undermined investor confidence and heightened uncertainty.
Loss in value of local currencies (% change), average 2014-16
*used in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo
Sources: Central banks and Deloitte analysis, 2017
A key consequence of sharply depreciating currencies (particularly in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and, to a lesser extent, Mozambique) is the exacerbation of foreign exchange shortages.
As a result, in parallel currency markets that are not controlled by the government, large differentials have opened up with the official rate, as demand for dollars outstrips supply. The large differential between parallel and official exchange rates in countries such as Angola and Nigeria to date suggests that the foreign exchange market is far from reaching equilibrium.
Although some currencies have witnessed a recovery in recent months, it has not been enough to claw back the losses from the earlier falls. For governments, this has had a severe impact, resulting in rapid fiscal deterioration in many African resource-driven economies.
There have also been elements of re-pricing on stock exchanges across the continent. However, looking at domestic market capitalisation over the 2014-16 period, in dollar terms, there are stark differences when comparing different exchanges. Some have done well. In the Southern Africa region, for example, the JSE enjoyed a sizeable increase from January 2014 to December 2016, and the Namibia Stock Exchange’s market cap also grew.
In these economies, there is a stark contract between "Wall Street" (equity markets) and "Main Street" (the real economy) — a paradox explained by financial globalisation and the impact of the US Federal Reserve policy on the health of global stock markets.
In SA’s case, the externalisation of earnings of JSE-listed companies has also distanced share prices from the lethargic growth of the domestic economy. In West Africa, however, Nigeria did far worse, with the dollar market cap of the Nigerian Stock Exchange falling by almost 64% from January 2014 to December 2016.
The country’s commercial property sector has also been under pressure, with real estate agencies pointing to over-development and a decrease in corporate demand. Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt’s real estate sector, in particular, faced pressure during 2016. The vacancy factor index (VFIX) in residential properties in Lagos climbed to 74% in 2016, compared with 63% the previous year. Average office rents in Ikoyi and Victoria fell 17.6% and 20% respectively during the first three quarters of 2016.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned lower asset prices due to re-pricing create opportunities for longer-term foreign investors, in particular in the Nigerian economy — Africa’s most populous. Assets whose prices were, arguably, highly inflated prior to mid-2014 have become much less expensive. It can be expected that the Nigerian economy will stabilise come 2018 and investors will begin to look at the country afresh for investment opportunities.
Privatisation opportunities
Fiscal blow-outs most often result in the entry of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into the affected economy. There has been an array of IMF assistance programmes to African governments in the past year.
IMF country arrangements initiated in 2016-17
In order to shore up the balance sheets of governments under increasing fiscal pressure from reduced export earnings and the impacts of currency depreciation, many countries are being forced to embark on long overdue sales of state-owned assets.
While many African governments have been particularly resistant to privatisation, the combination of rising external debt (along with the accompanying interest payments) and weak currencies may force them to sell off assets such as utilities and infrastructure.
Mozambique looks likely to be one such example. To rationalise state spending and reduce fiscal risks, the Mozambican government has approved an independent external audit of public funds and legislation to begin reform of public enterprises. More privatisation and the closure or restructuring of public companies are expected.
While Mozambique’s fiscal and debt conundrums provide an extreme example, several other countries on the continent are also under strain. IMF involvement in support packages is on the rise and the multi-lateral organisation is proposing economic restructuring via privatisation. Other governments that are not yet under severe fiscal strain are likely to take a closer look at their debt sustainability. This, in turn, may provoke further privatisation.
Unlike the sweeping structural reform and privatisation of eastern European economies from the early 1990s, the reform of Asian economies after the financial crisis of the late 1990s, African states have not, as yet, undergone a dramatic transformation of their economic structures. One can argue that the control by the state of key companies and sectors has been the single biggest factor impeding the growth of private capital and ultimately development in a large number of sub-Saharan African economies.
As African governments liberalise and begin the (long overdue) process of privatising moribund state-owned enterprises, the exit of the state from utilities and infrastructure assets will increasingly create market openings for private capital to invest in these African economies. The new opportunities presented by privatisation will be a key emerging consideration for business operating in or entering the African continent.
• Davies is MD: Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte Africa
