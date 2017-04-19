Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with democracy

Politics in a constitutional democracy is about winning the support of citizens for a political vision and policies.

The only power that is appropriate in a democratic dispensation is the power of persuasion. Political parties have the right to persuade citizens — and even opponents — that their vision and policies are the best for the country. So, to appeal to tactics that are relevant only in armed conflict is inappropriate.

Even if politics could be likened to war, the ANC would still be wrong to call on its members to ignore their moral instincts in the vote.

This was illustrated in Nazi Germany and apartheid SA, where people involved in atrocities tried to defend their conduct by claiming they were simply obeying the orders of their military commanders. Their justification was found wanting — there is ethics even in war.

In politics and war, people cannot simply switch off their moral consciences. Should they do so, history will not judge them kindly.

Mantashe also implies that obedience to the ANC and its command structure overrides the moral conscience of its MPs. The highest loyalty of the president and of all MPs should be to the Constitution. That is what they pledged in their oath of office.

To call on ANC MPs to put their loyalty to their party before all other considerations constitutes a breach of their oaths.

Should there be a conflict between loyalty to a party and loyalty to the Constitution, the country’s founding document should always prevail.

In article 1 of the Constitution, the core values underpinning it are clearly articulated. They include "supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law" and a "democratic government, to ensure accountability, responsiveness and openness".

The motion of no-confidence has been tabled in Parliament because the president failed to uphold these values.

After the 2016 Constitutional Court finding on Nkandla, a motion of no-confidence was brought before Parliament because opposition parties were convinced the president was in breach of his oath of office and did not respect the supremacy of the Constitution.