SA needs a public debate beyond mere opposition

Some of the most pertinent dimensions of these crises are economic. The crisis has been particularly pronounced for left-leaning parties that have, over the course of much of the past three decades, fallen prey to the hegemony of neoliberal ideology.

What is interesting about SA is that unlike the centre-left in advanced countries, much of the noise about neoliberalism is coming from the dominant faction of the centre-left party trying to hold onto power.

Despite the fact that the Zuma faction has been comfortable with a neoliberal orthodoxy for almost two terms, it now realises the political value of populist left rhetoric. This might not be such an issue if the Zuma faction was not essentially the only contributor to a discursive critique of neoliberalism at the moment.

There have been one or two other spaces where such critique has cropped up recently. For example, Joel Netshitenzhe, who served as adviser to Zuma’s predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, is arguing for a nonfinancialised black capitalist class. Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas recently referenced financialisation (the increasing role of financial motives, financial markets, financial actors and financial institutions in the operation of the domestic and international economies) and underconsumption (inadequate consumer demand due to reasons including high inequality and systematic depressing of wage income constraining growth).

Until Zuma fired him (along with his minister, Pravin Gordhan), Jonas was the second-most senior politician in the Treasury and yet we have no indication that his analysis fed into Treasury action in a way that is distinct from the decades of orthodoxy that have left SA mired in stagnation and decay.

Netshitenzhe also fails to relate his criticism to his time in government.

It may or may not be unfair to provide a critical line on Treasury orthodoxy amid the hostile political situation (from an intellectually and morally bankrupt Zuma regime) and potentially binding global constraints, but at the very least — given the state of crisis — more could be done to enhance a vibrant public discourse about the restructuring that is clearly needed.