National

ANC 'don't fully understand implications' of credit rating downgrades

09 April 2017 - 12:17 PM Nomahlubi Jordaan
Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The ANC says it is studying the implications of the country's credit rating downgrades to junk status.

"We don't have the full understanding of what the implications are at this stage.

"What we will be making here are preliminary comments on what should be done‚" said the chairperson of the party's subcomittee on economic transformation‚ Enoch Godongwana‚ while briefing the media on the ANC's document on economic transformation in Luthuli House on Sunday.

Godongwana said the country needs to "pull together" to overcome its economic problems.

"A deterioration in South Africa's credit rating will have a major negative impact on our country's ability to raise debt funding to fund its development programmes‚" Godongwana said.

RON DERBY: ANC weak point was apparent for years

As much as Zuma is at the centre of the crisis we're in, what did corporate South Africa do to avoid the slide into 'junk' which began about five ...
Opinion
19 hours ago

Fitch downgrades SA — read the statement in full

Fitch believes that following the government reshuffle, fiscal consolidation will be less of a priority given the president's focus on 'radical ...
Economy
2 days ago

He said the ANC will take "various" actions to deal with the issue of the credit rating downgrade.

These include; a need for renewed focus on growth enhancing policies required to reverse the country's economic "fortunes" and "to stabilise the outlook for governance in our state institutions‚ ensure that SOEs are financially sustainable and address policy uncertainties" and convening a round table with all key stakeholders to discuss substantial issues affecting the economy‚ particularly aimed at achieving the objective lf lifting levels to 30% of GDP".

Ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global Ratings have downgraded South Africa's sovereign credit rating to sub-investment grade or junk status.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC 'don't fully understand implications' of ...
National
2.
'It’s better Western investors will pull back' — ...
National
3.
State Security to probe report Zuma cited for ...
National
4.
Dlamini knew since July 2015 that Sassa couldn't ...
National

Related Articles

Fitch downgrades SA — read the statement in full
Economy

SA officially in the junkyard
Business

S&P downgrades Eskom corporate credit ratings
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.