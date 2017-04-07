Tens of thousands of people across SA protested against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

One protest that took place outside the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ degenerated into fisticuffs when Black First Land First members arrived.

Initially‚ the “Black Friday” and Black First Land First protesters sang at each other‚ with the latter planning to disrupt the demonstration. But the anti-Zuma protesters refused to be cowed and the situation became tense.

Police separated the warring groups late on Friday afternoon using police tape and later asked the protesters to go home.

Those who had been gathering in groups from noon‚ carrying placards calling for Zuma to go‚ refused to leave.

Black First Land First protesters said they would defend the Gupta family‚ despite the presence of no fewer than five police vehicles that had been monitoring the otherwise peaceful demonstration.

They also accused former finance minister Pravin Gordhan of protecting white people and “white” banks.

Violence broke out in the Johannesburg CBD, where police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some ANC protesters, injuring a man and a woman, a Reuters witness said.

Police were trying to prevent the ANC supporters from breaching a cordon separating them from backers of the opposition DA.

The DA, which had called for the marches, held a rally of more than 10,000 people a few streets away that was calm.

Zuma’s sacking of Pravin Gordhan in the reshuffle last Thursday has outraged allies and opponents alike, undermined his authority and caused rifts in the governing party.