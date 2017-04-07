EDNA MOLEWA: Discontents peddle a groundless view of SA as a corrupt dictatorship

One would caution against a state of affairs in which the loud voices of a minority with unfettered access to the airwaves should peddle alternative facts of a South African government in which everyone is corrupt, every cabinet minister or high-ranking official is a suspect and the head of state is personally dishing out favours on a whim. SA is neither a banana republic nor a petty dictatorship.

Far from it. To quote Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron, who in 2013 commented on the health of our democracy, "we have more freedom, more debate, more robust and direct engagement with each other, and certainly more practically tangible social justice, than 20 years ago".

That certainly does not tally with the image political analysts seek to portray in the media of (yet another) gimcrack African state being led to its ruin by tin-pot leadership. SA is regularly cited in international policy instruments for its commitment to sound governance, including economic governance. As the 2015 African Peer Review Mechanism country report noted, SA has acceded to and ratified a number of international economic governance and management codes.

We have a sound framework for managing public finances and a solid legal framework for curbing corruption, including the Protected Disclosures Act, the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, the Promotion of Access to Information Act and the Prevention and the Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. This is conveniently omitted by those who appear on radio and television to make wild claims that SA is on the road to dictatorship.

Such an allegation is nothing new. Virtually from the moment the ANC assumed power in 1994, there have been those who have tried to advance a narrative that the organisation’s policies and leaders are geared towards supplanting our pluralistic democracy with a one-party state. Equally, all the leaders of the ANC — from Mandela to Thabo Mbeki and now Zuma — have been accused by these same elements of running the country by diktat.

However, repeating a lie often enough does not make it the truth. SA is a democracy and the government is run as a collective. Where decisions are taken individually by the head of state, they are fully in line with the Constitution. The progressive forces of change should not be swayed in their mission to realise a nonracist, nonsexist, democratic, prosperous country by those who are trying to sow divisions and create discord with their dezinformatziya.

Amid mounting public concerns around corruption, any initiatives or ventures to assist us in performing our duties better should be welcomed. No government can afford to be indifferent to corruption or its role in undermining public confidence. At the same time, there should be an awareness that even the best and most noble intentions can go awry and that what starts of as a grassroots movement can be prone to hijacking as part of the political power play of vested interests.

It remains to be seen whether the vanguard of the new movements that are popping up, such as the so-called Black Monday, will be the people of SA of all races and social classes, or the skimpy numbers the DA strings together for its now regular #ZumaMustFall events.

Nevertheless, when allegations of corruption of such a serious nature are made, the expectation should be that they are supported with evidence. A commitment to truth and facts should not be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

• Molewa, a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, is environmental affairs minister.