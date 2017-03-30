Public-private partnerships provide evidence for value of co-operation

Another notable project was the R870m unitary payment for 25 years of head office accommodation for the Department of Trade and Industry in 2003.

PPPs have emerged as a credible tool in meeting infrastructural development challenges. They harness the strengths of what the private sector and government have to offer. Neither side should take the other for granted. Each has strengths the other can rely on. The private sector provides technical know-how, skills, management and the means of financing projects, be they in electricity, transport, water and sanitation, or any other key infrastructure scheme.

The public sector offers security for investment by the private sector and guides the PPP process through the legal and regulatory framework, which can often be complex.

A special-purpose vehicle is established by the private sector, which raises a combination of debt and equity to finance the project. This structure is particularly important for state-owned enterprises in that the financier will tend to look more at this structure than it will at the cash-strapped public entity.

However, the design of an appropriate model can be difficult and the recovery of costs is an important aspect of the structure for which investors will seek comfort.

If PPPs are the important tool they are said to be in elevating GDP growth, the obvious question to ask is why they are not used more often. The answer is, political motivation. The Infrascope Africa project, which was researched by The Economist in 2015 and financed by the World Bank, found that among the 15 largely sub-Saharan countries analysed in how prepared they were to undertake infrasctructural PPP development initiatives, SA ranked number one across almost all spheres of the methodology. The only exception was in political will, where it ranked a lowly 14th.

Widely regarded as an insightful piece of research, the Infrascope project found that PPP projects were not without challenges. They can be difficult to execute, legislative and regulatory processes are at times tricky, let alone the high level of financial skill, sectoral knowledge and familiarity of the different structures that is needed to make each PPP successful.

A general observation among international investors is that bids contain a large element of nonprice factors, among which are the promotion of black economic empowerment, job creation, socioeconomic development and industrialisation. Foreign bidders were of the opinion that these local-content factors were too demanding and played a much larger role in the process than they should, while local stakeholders such as trade unions were somewhat sceptical of PPPs, mistaking them for privatisation of government assets, and growing concerned that job losses could accompany such projects.