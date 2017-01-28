When politicians regulate, wealth is transferred from those without to those with
The poor and powerless do not always benefit as intended from attempts to redistribute wealth, writes James Peron
Inequality is thought to be one of the critical problems of current times. But regulatory attempts by governments all over the world to redistribute wealth can have the opposite effect from that intended, and redistribute wealth, rights and power from the bottom of the economic ladder upwards. The poor and powerless do not always benefit as intended.
In the pages of the New York Times, economic historian Deirdre McCloskey cut to the core of the problem with measures to "redistribute" wealth. She wrote: "Dividing up a pizza among friends can be done equitably, to be sure. But equality beyond the basics in consumption and in political rights isn’t possible in a specialised and dynamic economy. Cutting down the tall poppies uses violence for the cut. And you need to know exactly which poppies to cut. Trusting a government of self-interested people to know how to redistribute ethically is naïve."
Governments and their bureaucracies are staffed everywhere by individuals with their own self-interests. Politicians are notoriously self-interested — the true miracle of politics is how it seems the "good of the people" corresponds with the bottom line of the politicians over and over.
What we see, in nation after nation, is that all governments already redistribute wealth — just not explicitly. It is the natural result of the regulator state. But, the redistribution they do is not of the kind that so many champion — it is the redistribution of wealth, rights and power from the bottom of the economic ladder upwards.
It seems that when politicians regulate, the end result is a transfer from people without wealth and power to people with it, regardless of what intentions they assert.
The academic journal National Affairs recently published The Scourge of Upward Redistribution, by Steven Teles, who found regulations made markets less competitive, and by so doing passed greater profits up to the bigger corporations, at the expense of consumers and smaller competitors.
He wrote: "Much of the tension between equality and economic dynamism dissolves when we focus on inequality generated by public policies that distort market allocations of resources in favour of the wealthy — what we might call ‘upward-redistributing rents’. These rents are large and growing, produced by inherent flaws in democratic governance that facilitate the use of the state to enrich the already advantaged.
"If high-end inequality is not diminished by removing the ways the wealthy use the state to extract resources from the rest of society, the inequalities that conservatives believe are just — those that flow from innovation and hard work — will be in danger. In short, inequality will become a threat to free exchange itself."
The poor and powerless are not the beneficiaries of politicised markets. It is the rich and powerful who can afford the process of political lobbying. They can file lawsuits and hire high-priced attorneys to fight on their behalf in the courts — to make sure the regulations skew the market in their favour.
After regulations or laws are passed, they must be interpreted and the agency doing the interpretation is open to regulator capture. Those being regulated have high incentives to work closely with the regulatory body once again making sure the rich and powerful are heard, no one else.
An example of how the regulator state redistributes wealth up the economic ladder is occupational licensing. It is often pushed as a means of "protecting" the consumer, but the consumer ends up paying much higher prices to a less competitive industry while those who are licensed reap higher profits from the reduced competition.
Not long ago, the Obama White House released a report on how politicised markets, in the form of licensure, benefit the rich. The report — Occupational licensing: a framework for policymakers — said: " Licensing laws … lead to higher prices for goods and services, with research showing effects on prices of between 3% and 16%. Moreover, in a number of other studies, licensing did not increase the quality of goods and services, suggesting that consumers are sometimes paying higher prices without getting improved goods or services."
The White House investigation found that licensed professions earn premiums over other unlicensed occupations, even when they held experience, training and education constant.
The report said licensing means jobs are "accessible to those with the time and means to complete what are often lengthy licensing requirements. One study found that for a subset of low-and medium-skilled jobs, the average licence required about nine months of education and training".
Who can afford that? The lower someone is on the economic ladder, the less likely he/she can afford the cost of licensing. It is not merely the cost of the courses, but also the difficulty of earning an income while studying.
The report said that occupational licensing "costs millions of jobs" and "raises consumer expenses," without actually improving consumer safety. Teles concluded that "there is sufficient evidence across these different areas to look to the suppression of competition as a core driver of … inequality."
No one denies inequality may exist for historical reasons, but at the same time, you cannot make things more equal with regulations that ultimately benefit the most well-off in society.
• Peron is president of the Moorfield Storey Institute
