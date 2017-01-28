When politicians regulate, wealth is transferred from those without to those with

What we see, in nation after nation, is that all governments already redistribute wealth — just not explicitly. It is the natural result of the regulator state. But, the redistribution they do is not of the kind that so many champion — it is the redistribution of wealth, rights and power from the bottom of the economic ladder upwards.

It seems that when politicians regulate, the end result is a transfer from people without wealth and power to people with it, regardless of what intentions they assert.

The academic journal National Affairs recently published The Scourge of Upward Redistribution, by Steven Teles, who found regulations made markets less competitive, and by so doing passed greater profits up to the bigger corporations, at the expense of consumers and smaller competitors.

He wrote: "Much of the tension between equality and economic dynamism dissolves when we focus on inequality generated by public policies that distort market allocations of resources in favour of the wealthy — what we might call ‘upward-redistributing rents’. These rents are large and growing, produced by inherent flaws in democratic governance that facilitate the use of the state to enrich the already advantaged.

"If high-end inequality is not diminished by removing the ways the wealthy use the state to extract resources from the rest of society, the inequalities that conservatives believe are just — those that flow from innovation and hard work — will be in danger. In short, inequality will become a threat to free exchange itself."

The poor and powerless are not the beneficiaries of politicised markets. It is the rich and powerful who can afford the process of political lobbying. They can file lawsuits and hire high-priced attorneys to fight on their behalf in the courts — to make sure the regulations skew the market in their favour.

After regulations or laws are passed, they must be interpreted and the agency doing the interpretation is open to regulator capture. Those being regulated have high incentives to work closely with the regulatory body once again making sure the rich and powerful are heard, no one else.