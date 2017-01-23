Dear President Trump: let me share some home truths about Africa with you

Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram

We have been fighting al-Shabaab in Somalia for decades. Why haven’t we won?

This is an unwinnable war. The fight against al-Shabaab is part of the war on terror that your predecessors prioritised in Africa. The US has made some difference in how al-Shabaab is managed in Africa, but your administration should seriously rethink its approach if it wants to see genuine change.

Rebuilding the state in Somalia is the antidote to violent extremism. This rebuilding will not happen when US administrations indiscriminately drop bombs in Somalia or support weak regional governments that may never marshal the resources to defeat the Islamic insurgents.

What is required are renewed efforts to negotiate a political settlement between the Somali government and al-Shabaab through international mediation. Al-Shabaab may be amenable to negotiations once the relentless drone attacks from the US stop and once regional players can be weaned away from unsustainable militarised approaches.

Why is the US bothering to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria? Why have all the Chibok school girls kidnapped by the group not been rescued?

The Chibok girls may never be found, thanks to the incompetence of the Nigerian military. In the past the Nigerian military was the leading professional army in West Africa. But corruption and political interference have weakened it significantly. A more capable Nigerian military should be able to defeat Boko Haram without US assistance. Probably the US might channel some aid towards supporting a strengthened Nigerian military so it can take care of its own local problems.

In addition, the best policy towards Boko Haram should be to encourage Nigeria to find negotiated solutions to a problem that stems from political and economic marginalisation.

The Chinese conundrum

Are we losing out to the Chinese?

Yes. The US has gradually lost out to the Chinese, which has large investments and is trading robustly with Africa. But instead of complaining about the Chinese, your administration should try to figure out why and where they are succeeding in Africa.

If, as you claim, one of your major policies will be to promote business interests abroad, then Africa will need more attention. This, by the way, will not be inconsistent with broad African opinion that clamours for enhanced international investment in Africa.