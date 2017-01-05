CARTOON: The ANC vs DA over Taiwan

The release of US payroll numbers left local bonds mixed while the rand slipped against a strengthening dollar
SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is in the spotlight again, and matrics are told "rigged" exams are not a real measure of what they can become
The finance minister was replying in Parliament to questions about a letter Lebelo wrote to Business Day
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said people could instead expect actions to be taken on existing ANC policies
The company says it will adopt an autonomous system that keeps a human in the loop if something goes wrong with the technology
The higher fuel levy will have ripple effects throughout the economy and for inflation in general
The interdict stops 27 fishing rights holders from trawling for hake and sole inshore until a review application has been heard and decided — which could take months
Military reinforcements have been sent to quell an uprising in Ivory Coast with demobilised soldiers seizing the country’s second-largest city
Peterhansel finishes the San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy stage in Argentina in 4 hours 18min 17sec
Although pound weakness has prompted closure of six of Jamie Oliver UK Italian restaurants, new branches being opened abroad will more than offset this
Thursday, 5 January 2017
Wednesday, 4 January 2017
