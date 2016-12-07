How ZAR X can help shift SA’s inequality

What has broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) got to do with the stock exchange? Not much if the traditional stock exchange model is the yardstick.

However, BBBEE is essential for SA’s long-term political stability. In our diverse society, cohesion is dependent on the expectation that the poor black majority can look forward to a stake in national wealth.

Full participation in the economy must be assured. Particularly important is access to all the engines of wealth creation.

One mechanism for building wealth is the stock exchange. Unfortunately, the traditional stock exchange is frequently categorised as a bastion of white monopoly capitalism.

This point was again underscored with the MTN Futhi deal. The bankers and vendors who designed the deal insisted on a three-year ban on trading in the new BBBEE shares despite new stock exchanges such as ZAR X being licensed by the Financial Services Board (FSB).

How can you empower anyone by imposing limits and restrictions? By their very nature, constraints are disempowering — especially when a person invests hard-earned cash into a company. That’s why the capital-raising by MTN Futhi fell short of its targets.

Why did they not offer liquidity? Was it because they thought a listing on an exchange would be time-consuming or expensive? It isn’t on ZAR X. Shareholders had liquidity in MTN Zakhele, why no more?

South Africans hoping to empower themselves need a more accessible wealth engine. They need an empowerment-friendly stock exchange.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recently told black investment professionals that BBBEE "ensures the promotion of equality and prevention of unfair discrimination", but a more inclusive model was required. A new approach to stock exchange structures would clearly be helpful in achieving this aim.

ZAR X emphasised in its FSB licence application that greater financial inclusion was a major benefit of its affordable structure and world-leading features such as cellphone trading technology and real-time settlement.

One of the three trading platforms at ZAR X will focus on restricted securities such as BBBEE shares. By offering a market for empowerment share trading, ZAR X gives ordinary people a chance to participate in empowerment schemes and enables corporates to achieve BBBEE in perpetuity.

They will no longer need to worry that share disposals by BBBEE beneficiaries will dilute BBBEE ownership as new black buyers will acquire the shares and there will be no need to create a new BEE structure when the old one comes to an end.

Share ownership can also be democratised by encouraging stock exchange participation by small retail investors, especially black investors. ZAR X offers retail investors free accounts and safe custody facilities. They only pay when they transact.

Under the traditional dispensation, investors paid annual fees to keep an account open. The net effect was to exclude small investors as the fees would gobble up market gains.

MTN Futhi could have offered this to their shareholders at no cost to the investors — giving liquidity, which drives a higher valuation since this is a transparent, regulated market.

ZAR X focuses on the needs and capacities of smaller investors and imposes no minimum investment amount.

Many banks and corporates have a tendency to stack the deck in favour of outcomes that suit them but restrict everyone else. We need a mind-shift or we risk perpetuating the status quo that frustrates an increasing number of South Africans.

What SA needs is more share-trading freedom for more saver-investors. The corporate sector therefore has to create sustainable BBBEE in perpetuity ownership structures. It’s for their own good and for the good of the country.

Solutions are available. ZAR X is fully operational. It creates an opportunity for business to start a new BBBEE chapter dedicated to financial inclusion.

ZAR X is empowerment-friendly. How empowerment-friendly is the rest of the country’s corporate, investment and banking sector?

• Nel is CEO of ZAR X.