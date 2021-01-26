National State Security Agency was politicised, Zondo commission told Loyiso Jafta, the acting director-general of the SSA, says it has been abused for political and private interests for years BL PREMIUM

State Security Agency (SSA) money was used to fund factional political activities within the ANC, the acting director-general of the agency, Loyiso Jafta, said on Tuesday.

The SSA has, for years, been abused for political and private interests, and an intensive review was conducted into the workings of the highly secretive agency when President Cyril Ramaphosa came into office in 2018. ..