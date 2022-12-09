National / Science & Environment

Forum warned predators are on the loose in science circles

World Science Forum in Cape Town highlights pitfalls of predatory publishing

09 December 2022 - 05:09 Tamar Kahn

The authors of a two-year study exposing an array of dodgy publishing practices have urged delegates to the World Science Forum in Cape Town to help raise awareness about the risks that predatory journals pose to scientists in the early stages of their careers.

The biannual conference attracts researchers and policymakers from all over the world, and this year is taking place in Africa for the first time...

