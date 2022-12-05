National / Science & Environment

Mysteries of universe in focus for SA mega telescope

The construction launch outside Carnarvon marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed.

05 December 2022 - 15:58 Wendell Roelf
Dishes in the MeerKAT radio telescope array at Carnarvon in the Karoo. Picture: HALDEN KROG
Dishes in the MeerKAT radio telescope array at Carnarvon in the Karoo. Picture: HALDEN KROG

 

Carnarvon — South African officials and scientists celebrated a milestone on Monday towards building the world’s largest radio astronomy instrument, which is co-hosted with Australia and aims to unlock mysteries of the universe.

The construction launch outside the remote town of Carnarvon, Northern Cape, marks the next phase of developing a complex instrument aimed at revealing events since the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies were formed.

SA said it will add 133 dishes to its 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope to create SKA-Mid in the next phase of developing a so-called Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

“Today has huge significance for all of us ... working towards building a large, exploratory instrument that can serve our community and advance a number of scientific frontiers,” Joseph McMullin, deputy director-general at the SKA Observatory (SKAO) intergovernmental organisation said.

MeerKAT, which will be incorporated into SKA-Mid, has delivered images of phenomena including stellar nurseries and the chaotic region around the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, some 25,000 light-years from earth.

Chosen for its remoteness, with hills providing an extra shield against radio interference, the vast protected reserve around Carnarvon is the main African base for hundreds of antennae that could eventually be sited as far afield as Kenya and Ghana.

The dishes are designed to connect with each other to form one giant telescope and with the new additions, expected to be operational by 2030, enhanced image clarity and resolution.

While tripling the number of dishes at MeerKAT to form a mid-frequency instrument, Australia will host a low-frequency telescope array of 131,072 antennae, each two metres tall and resembling Christmas trees, officials said.

Reuters

MeerKAT telescope finds giant bubbles emerging from the Milky Way

The discovery is an important affirmation that MeerKAT is capable of science beyond the reach of older radio telescopes
National
3 years ago

4IR in SA is too important to remain the domain of the elite

Why, as the most sophisticated economy in Africa, does SA have no organic, local research and evidence to inform competing visions of our digital ...
Opinion
3 years ago

Merging of research and education departments spells disaster for scientific inquiry

SA research threatened by higher education demands, writes Sarah Wild
Opinion
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of ...
National
2.
Ball in government’s court as unions await ...
National / Labour
3.
Recycling lobby denounces scrap metal ban as only ...
National
4.
Provinces have half the ambulances they need, ...
National / Health
5.
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
National

Related Articles

With Starlink, the SKA is not the limit

National / Science & Environment

Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed

World / Asia

Picturing the universe and listening to the sound of stars

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.