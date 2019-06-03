Merging of research and education departments spells disaster for scientific inquiry

This change is out of necessity: to make science and research politically and socially palatable (and thus secure funding), it has to be relevant to the needs of everyday South Africans. Also, it would be illogical to ignore this arsenal of tools when trying to fight the country’s manifold problems. But even with that the department of science & technology’s budget (R7.79bn in 2018-19) has been declining in real terms, with its entities feeling the squeeze of austerity.

Last week the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) announced its new strategy. “In 2017 the CSIR embarked on a process to amplify the ‘I’ in CSIR,” said Thokozani Majozi, chair of the CSIR board. “The vision behind this initiative was to broaden the scope of growth opportunities for the organisation by deepening its relationships with industry in a manner that fosters industrial development.”

The underfunded CSIR, which received R963.2m from the department of science & technology in 2018-19 and recently retrenched a number of its researchers, will now be vying with SA’s underfunded higher education space for money.

At least up to now the CSIR, being located in the department of science & technology, has answered to one master. The country’s other research councils have had a more difficult time as they report both to science & technology and their much larger line departments. The Agricultural Research Council and the Medical Research Council, for example, are also answerable to the departments of agriculture and health — and are often lost in the noise of those departments — as research is not their top priority. Now all of the country’s research runs the risk of being in that invidious position.

The department of higher education & training has a vast and sprawling portfolio, from managing universities and universities of technology (which have about 1-million students enrolled) and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges (about 700,000 enrolments) to skills development and youth employment schemes.

In comparison, the country’s research space (about 52,000 researchers) is tiny, and yet punches above its weight. It is the best on the continent and comparable in size and output with that of Finland. But we have already seen budgets shrinking. In 2018 NRF head Molapo Qhobela spoke out about how the agency was struggling to fund postgraduate students and emerging researchers. And yet the department of science & technology received R7.79bn in 2018-19 while SA’s TVET colleges got R10.7bn in the same year.