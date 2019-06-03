Merging of research and education departments spells disaster for scientific inquiry
SA research threatened by higher education demands
SA believes in the power of science, on paper at least. Innovation will make the country more competitive; it is vital to SA’s development, we are told.
And yet this week we watched the major driving force in science and research in the country (and its major funder), the department of science & technology, subsumed into the department of higher education & training. Now the slow, often plodding, needs of research will be matched against the loud and fiery demands of higher education, replete with its burning campuses.
On the surface, the merger might seem a logical step. After all, most new knowledge in SA (about 80%) is produced in universities, and the department of science & technology — through its agency the National Research Foundation (NRF) — funds this research. So why shouldn’t it be streamlined into a seamless research-producing machine?
Because within the department the government’s focus has begun to shift from the language of science and research to that of innovation. Earlier in 2019 the cabinet approved the adoption of the 2019 white paper on science, technology and innovation, an update on the 1996 white paper on science and technology (note that extra word). Its new direction is all about innovation, linking science to socioeconomic development and improving the lives of citizens.
Now science & technology — with its already divided mandate — will be brought under the wing of higher education & training. In financial terms the risk is small, in the context of SA’s budget. The risk to research, however, is enormous.
This change is out of necessity: to make science and research politically and socially palatable (and thus secure funding), it has to be relevant to the needs of everyday South Africans. Also, it would be illogical to ignore this arsenal of tools when trying to fight the country’s manifold problems. But even with that the department of science & technology’s budget (R7.79bn in 2018-19) has been declining in real terms, with its entities feeling the squeeze of austerity.
Last week the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) announced its new strategy. “In 2017 the CSIR embarked on a process to amplify the ‘I’ in CSIR,” said Thokozani Majozi, chair of the CSIR board. “The vision behind this initiative was to broaden the scope of growth opportunities for the organisation by deepening its relationships with industry in a manner that fosters industrial development.”
The underfunded CSIR, which received R963.2m from the department of science & technology in 2018-19 and recently retrenched a number of its researchers, will now be vying with SA’s underfunded higher education space for money.
At least up to now the CSIR, being located in the department of science & technology, has answered to one master. The country’s other research councils have had a more difficult time as they report both to science & technology and their much larger line departments. The Agricultural Research Council and the Medical Research Council, for example, are also answerable to the departments of agriculture and health — and are often lost in the noise of those departments — as research is not their top priority. Now all of the country’s research runs the risk of being in that invidious position.
The department of higher education & training has a vast and sprawling portfolio, from managing universities and universities of technology (which have about 1-million students enrolled) and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges (about 700,000 enrolments) to skills development and youth employment schemes.
In comparison, the country’s research space (about 52,000 researchers) is tiny, and yet punches above its weight. It is the best on the continent and comparable in size and output with that of Finland. But we have already seen budgets shrinking. In 2018 NRF head Molapo Qhobela spoke out about how the agency was struggling to fund postgraduate students and emerging researchers. And yet the department of science & technology received R7.79bn in 2018-19 while SA’s TVET colleges got R10.7bn in the same year.
That said, part of the department of science & technology’s success has been its well-placed political leadership (along with spending 99% of its budget allocation and consistently receiving clean audits). Naledi Pandor is often credited with having fiercely guarded the perimeter of the department’s budget and raising the profile of SA science internationally through the likes of the square kilometre array telescope.
The way around this is simple: a science vote. We had one before — a unitary vote determining how much money the science and research system would get. It was abolished in 2004, but there have been numerous calls to bring it back. In fact, reinstating the science vote was one of the major recommendations of the ministerial review of the country’s science system, published in 2012.
Without ringfenced funding and a way to raise the profile of research, SA’s science, technology and innovation system will fade into insignificance, unable to compete with the aggressive and politicised demands of higher education.
• Wild is a science journalist and author.