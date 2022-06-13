National / Science & Environment With Starlink, the SKA is not the limit Elon Musk’s satellite internet service blurs the view for the Square Kilometre Array and other astronomy projects B L Premium

Elon Musk’s worldwide satellite internet service Starlink (https://www.starlink.com/) has been hailed as a lifesaver for Ukraine after Russian invaders cut off terrestrial services. It is also a positive step for remote dwellers in many countries seeking affordable internet, and Nigeria and Mozambique are the first in Africa where regulators have approved SpaceX’s service.

But in SA, the country of Musk’s birth, Starlink and its planned 42,000 satellites pose a threat to the Square Kilometre Array (https://www.skatelescope.org/) (SKA), destined to be the world’s largest radio observatory...