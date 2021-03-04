National SAA pilots lose appeal bid to have lockout deemed unlawful SAA’s business rescue practitioners said this sent a strong message to litigants that litigation without merit will not be tolerated BL PREMIUM

Pilots at embattled state-owned airline SAA have lost their bid to appeal a labour court judgment that found a lockout by the business rescue practitioners was lawful.

The SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), which represents all 383 affected pilots, lodged an application for leave to appeal in the labour court after it found in December that the lockout was legal and protected in terms of the Labour Relations Act. ..