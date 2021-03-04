SAA pilots lose appeal bid to have lockout deemed unlawful
SAA’s business rescue practitioners said this sent a strong message to litigants that litigation without merit will not be tolerated
04 March 2021 - 14:04
UPDATED 04 March 2021 - 15:42
Pilots at embattled state-owned airline SAA have lost their bid to appeal a labour court judgment that found a lockout by the business rescue practitioners was lawful.
The SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), which represents all 383 affected pilots, lodged an application for leave to appeal in the labour court after it found in December that the lockout was legal and protected in terms of the Labour Relations Act. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now