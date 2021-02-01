SAA workers approach the labour court over outstanding wages
01 February 2021 - 20:09
The two biggest unions at cash-strapped SAA have lodged an urgent court application to order the airline’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to pay workers outstanding wages and other employment benefits.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) want the labour court to declare the decision by the joint BRPs, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, to withhold the wages unlawful and unfair...
