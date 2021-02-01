National SAA workers approach the labour court over outstanding wages BL PREMIUM

The two biggest unions at cash-strapped SAA have lodged an urgent court application to order the airline’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to pay workers outstanding wages and other employment benefits.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) want the labour court to declare the decision by the joint BRPs, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, to withhold the wages unlawful and unfair...