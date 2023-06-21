Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
One of BusinessLIVE’s own contributors has been nominated for the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards.
Ann Crotty received the nomination in the Business Journalism category for her feature story in Financial Mail, entitled “Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?”
The awards see the best of the best across various journalistic platforms being benchmarked against their peers by a panel of highly credible judges.
All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Trophy Award as well as prize money. The winners will be announced at an event on June 24 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.
Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty nominated for Sikuvile Awards
