National / Media

Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty nominated for Sikuvile Awards

21 June 2023 - 15:18
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

One of BusinessLIVE’s own contributors has been nominated for the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards.

Ann Crotty received the nomination in the Business Journalism category for her feature story in Financial Mail, entitled “Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?”

The awards see the best of the best across various journalistic platforms being benchmarked against their peers by a panel of highly credible judges.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Trophy Award as well as prize money. The winners will be announced at an event on June 24 at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.

Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?

It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners ...
Features
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA ...
National
2.
Eskom grid company on track for launch by the end ...
National
3.
Government’s decision to authorise Mpumalanga ...
National
4.
Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter ...
National
5.
Health minister to get his day in court to defend ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.